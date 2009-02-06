Good for them

While I wouldn’t drive three hours to do this, I respect the Sonics fans who are making the trek down to Portland next week specifically to boo the Thunder and the ex-rival Blazers. From The Oklahoman:

When the Thunder plays at Portland next week, some Seattle fans, miffed that their NBA team moved to Oklahoma City, plan to attend the Feb. 11 game at the Rose Garden. The vocal Save Our Sonics group said it has secured blocks of tickets so members “can boo both teams” at a discounted price. The group has rented shuttle buses for the 170-mile trip. Save Our Sonics leaders are planning an even bigger trip when the Thunder returns to Portland on April 13.

The most upsetting part for me is that a road trip to Portland to watch the SONICS play the Blazers actually would have been a cool birthday gift for me. Instead, I’m looking at a Feb. 18 Harlem Globetrotters game at some arena in Kent, Wash., that I’ve never been to as my basketball-related birthday gift. I believe the ‘Trotters are supposed to be playing the Washington Wizards.

Source: The Oklahoman