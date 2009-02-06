Good for them

While I wouldn’t drive three hours to do this, I respect the Sonics fans who are making the trek down to Portland next week specifically to boo the Thunder and the ex-rival Blazers. From The Oklahoman:
When the Thunder plays at Portland next week, some Seattle fans, miffed that their NBA team moved to Oklahoma City, plan to attend the Feb. 11 game at the Rose Garden.
The vocal Save Our Sonics group said it has secured blocks of tickets so members “can boo both teams” at a discounted price. The group has rented shuttle buses for the 170-mile trip. Save Our Sonics leaders are planning an even bigger trip when the Thunder returns to Portland on April 13.
The most upsetting part for me is that a road trip to Portland to watch the SONICS play the Blazers actually would have been a cool birthday gift for me. Instead, I’m looking at a Feb. 18 Harlem Globetrotters game at some arena in Kent, Wash., that I’ve never been to as my basketball-related birthday gift. I believe the ‘Trotters are supposed to be playing the Washington Wizards.
Source: The Oklahoman
why boo the team, not their fault
“I believe the ‘Trotters are supposed to be playing the Washington Wizards.” LOL
Going to a basketball game and booing both teams sounds like fun.
The players stated they wanted to stay in SEATTLE, especially Durant – but they are not the ones in control. Obviously Bennett & Co. are to blame. I hope they don’t boo the Thunder.
Austin – would you boo the players?
It must not be shit to do in Seattle.
lmao @ #5
Wow. That is real bitterness.
HATE,HATE,HATE,HATE,HATE,HATE!!!!!!!!
I wouldn’t boo the players; but to the fans who are going, it’s more like booing the organization. Since you can’t go to the team offices and boo, you gotta do it at the games.
Sorry to hear this. If Bennett (Curse his black soul, may the ground he walks upon be salted and his seed wiped from the earth) were to attend then I would say go and bring a rope. The players on the team do not deserve to be slammed though, and the Pacific Northwest should now band together and support the ONE team near us. Portland now has so many Seattle connections that they should just trade for Nat Rob and the Jet and start playing those games on our local TV stations.
They aint proving nothing. Are they really going to boo the team? KD and them had nothing to with it. That makes no sense.
LOSERS ! ! ! ! !
lol funny tho’…at least on the East Coast we got more things planned on a Wednesday Night
Check out what they say on monsterontheboards.com on Thunder. it’s funny
Imagine if those fans had shown that much enthusiasm when their team was actually in Seattle. Maybe then they wouldn’t have to shell out a nice chunk of cash to spend 170 miles on a depression bus to Sadville.
Actually those fans DID have that much enthusiasm for their team when it was in Seattle. They LOVED the Sonics. What they didn’t feel so chipper about was building a billion dollar new arena when the city was still paying off the Key Arena renovation from just 10 years earlier.
Same way I feel when the Hornets come to town…gay ass George Shinn….
i’m making the 170 mile trek from seattle to portland to attend the game. I thought about rocking a roy jersey, but instead i’m going with the seattle sonics durant jersey. i’m from seatown so i’ll be reppin seatown. Since we have no team and this will be my only nba game this year, the only thing i want to witness is a good competitive exciting game. I’ll be cheering for both teams to do well, but ultimately, i would like to see the soni… er thunder win it with a last second shot from durant. The kid is a BEAST! I’ve been starving for NBA basketball since the team left!!
Really? 200 people out of 4 million still care. Hey! Seattle government .005% of us still care. Good thing there isn’t anything else important going on. (Economy, job loss, homeless, …)
This just in,
Losses of $20-30 million a season threatens the long term viability of any sports franchise.
Maybe one day, Seattle fans will understand.