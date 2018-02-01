For the third time in just over a week, a member of LeBron James’ team for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game has been replaced. First, DeMarcus Cousins was replaced by Paul George after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.

John Wall was then replaced by Andre Drummond after the Wizards’ star point guard had knee surgery. Now, LeBron’s Cavs teammate Kevin Love has been forced out due to a broken hand, meaning the NBA had to pick from the remaining Eastern Conference players on the coaches’ voting list.

That honor will go to Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic, not Sixers rookie sensation Ben Simmons, as announced on Thursday afternoon.