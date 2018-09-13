Gordon Hayward Plans On Playing Opening Night Without Any Minutes Restriction

#Boston Celtics
09.13.18 39 mins ago

Getty Image

The Boston Celtics came within one game of making the NBA Finals last year, and heading into the 2018-19 campaign, there’s plenty of reason to think they can get over that hump this season. In addition to LeBron James heading to the Western Conference and the usual progression that comes on a team with as many young players as Boston, the Celtics will get a pair of injured All-Stars back in Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward.

While Irving played most of last season, Hayward suffered a nasty left leg injury on opening night. It cost him the entirety of his first year in Boston, but the good news is Hayward is optimistic that he’s going to be perfectly fine at the start of this season.

Hayward spoke to the media on Thursday during a news conference, saying that he basically thinks he’s all the way back from the injury.

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSGordon Hayward

