Getty Image

Gordon Hayward’s Celtics career has not gone according to plan. His Boston tenure came to a halt before it ever got started after he dislocated his ankle in a gruesome injury in the first quarter of his first game as a Celtic.

A year later, Hayward is back on the floor but has spent much of the young season struggling to find his rhythm, averaging 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on just under 40 percent shooting from the floor. Due to those offensive woes, Hayward was moved to the second unit and has been searching for the game that made him an All-Star in Utah.

On Wednesday night, he may have found it in Boston’s 115-100 win over the Timberwolves as he had his best outing of his Celtics career with 35 points on a ridiculously efficient 14-of-18 shooting night, including a 4-of-7 effort from three-point range.