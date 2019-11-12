Getty Image

DimeMag

Gordon Hayward Will Miss Six Weeks After Undergoing Hand Surgery

by: Twitter

Fresh off his best on-court stretch as a member of the Boston Celtics, Gordon Hayward suffered a hand injury during a weekend tilt against the San Antonio Spurs. While it was quickly clear that Hayward’s ailment was a fracture, there wasn’t a firm timetable for his recovery until Monday, when the Celtics announced that he underwent successful surgery to repair a fourth metacarpal fracture.

The announcement came along with a projected timetable of “approximately six weeks” and that would place a late December target date for Hayward’s return. In fact, the Celtics will be squaring off against the Toronto Raptors on Christmas Day in exactly six weeks after the surgery took place, which could mark an appropriately intriguing time for Hayward to take the floor again.

After appearing in only one game during his first season in Boston, Hayward did play 72 games in 2018-19, though he was notably limited when compared to his pre-injury form. This season, Hayward is averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game (with 55/43/84 shooting) and, provided the hand ailment heals in the projected time, the Celtics would have reason to believe that the 29-year-old forward could serve as a key cog in the second half of the campaign.

The Celtics are off to a rousing start with a 7-1 record and, in the Eastern Conference, the margin for error is a bit wider with regard to playoff pursuits. That leaves Boston with more optimism than you may think about this injury but, hopefully, Hayward will be at full strength before the calendar flips to 2020.

Topics: #Boston Celtics, #NBA Tipoff 2020

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

Crate Digging: Maker Of The Bear, Simo Soo, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

by: FacebookTwitter

The Best Underground Rap Albums You Should Be Listening To

by: Twitter
×