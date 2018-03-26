Gordon Hayward Has Gotten Very Good At Picking Marbles Up With His Feet

#Boston Celtics
03.26.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

There have been some discrepancies recently regarding Gordon Hayward‘s recovery from the devastating leg injury he suffered on opening night back in October. Hayward himself has either hinted at or stated directly on several occasions that he’d like to return to action this season.

But Celtics coach Brad Stevens has gone on record firmly stating that will not, in fact, play again for Boston this season. Still, the apparent finality of that statement hasn’t seemed to deter Hayward in his hope for a return to action. The whole situation got even more complicated when Danny Ainge announced last week that Hayward had suffered some sort of setback during rehab although he clarified that later, explaining it was more Hayward tried to start running a bit too soon and they had to delay that portion of the rehab than an actual setback.

In any case, that rehab process is ongoing and apparently includes an exercise in which Hayward picks up marbles with his toes, we’re assuming to work on ankle mobility and strengthen certain muscle groups in his feet that haven’t been getting used much otherwise.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSGordon Hayward

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 3 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 5 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP