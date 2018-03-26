Getty Image

There have been some discrepancies recently regarding Gordon Hayward‘s recovery from the devastating leg injury he suffered on opening night back in October. Hayward himself has either hinted at or stated directly on several occasions that he’d like to return to action this season.

But Celtics coach Brad Stevens has gone on record firmly stating that will not, in fact, play again for Boston this season. Still, the apparent finality of that statement hasn’t seemed to deter Hayward in his hope for a return to action. The whole situation got even more complicated when Danny Ainge announced last week that Hayward had suffered some sort of setback during rehab although he clarified that later, explaining it was more Hayward tried to start running a bit too soon and they had to delay that portion of the rehab than an actual setback.

In any case, that rehab process is ongoing and apparently includes an exercise in which Hayward picks up marbles with his toes, we’re assuming to work on ankle mobility and strengthen certain muscle groups in his feet that haven’t been getting used much otherwise.