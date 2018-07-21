Getty Image

Gordon Hayward‘s comeback has been well-documented given that it’s already spanned the length of an entire NBA season. The Boston Celtics star suffered a gruesome leg injury on opening night for the Celtics and has spent the entire season trying to get himself back into playing shape.

Now with the full offseason to recover and get his game back, it seems that Hayward is much closer to 100 percent with a few months until training camp. A video of Hayward working out hit Instagram on Saturday and he was moving well on his repaired ankle in some shooting drills.

There was no defense to be had, of course, but it’s an encouraging sign that things are rapidly improving for the forward whose season was quickly cut short last October.