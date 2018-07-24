Getty Image

There are a number of soon-to-be sneaker free agents on the market this fall, and there will be a bit more competition for the top players on the shoe market this year than in the recent past.

Nike, Jordan, adidas, and Under Armour have been the four major U.S. sneaker companies battling for NBA talent for the past few years since Reebok folded their NBA efforts. Jordan has never been especially aggressive in going after free agents, settling in with a consistent stable of players, and Under Armour has tended to take swings at incoming rookies rather than major, current NBA stars. However, this year Puma is back in the fold and made some big splash signings in the draft, but they aren’t alone.

According to ESPN’s Nick DePaula, New Balance is also getting back into the NBA sneaker game and want to go big game hunting this fall. Kawhi Leonard and Joel Embiid are the top free agents and New Balance will apparently look to meet with both of them, but there will be considerable competition from the usual suspects for those two.