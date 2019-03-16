Getty Image

The Boston Celtics have found themselves on a bit of a hot streak recently, winners of four of their last five games. It’s a stretch that was kicked off by Gordon Hayward going supernova against the Golden State Warriors, and over this stretch, he’s been an efficient scorer off the bench for the Celtics.

Boston did, however, watch a scary moment involving their forward during Saturday afternoon’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hayward checked in during the second quarter and was immediately on the receiving end of a screen by Hawks big man John Collins.

While it was not a dirty screen, Hayward didn’t see it coming, spinning around and bashing his head off of Collins’ chest. He went down in obvious pain, and while he was able to get off and walk to the locker room, the Celtics determined that he would miss the remainder of the game with a strained neck.