Got To Have a J-O-B

Almost a full month into free agency, and still no home for Shaq, T-Mac and Allen Iverson. If you had told somebody back in 2001 that those future Hall of Famers would be standing in the same unemployment line next to Lou Amundson, Keith Bogans and Eddie House, they would have looked at you like you had lobsters crawling out of your ears … So far T-Mac appears closest to finding a new team; the Bulls are interested but want to make sure he’s (1) healthy, and (2) willing to come off the bench. Even banged-up McGrady has more offensive game than Ronnie Brewer, but defensively he can’t keep up like that anymore. Playing T-Mac in a Manu Ginobili-type role, however, as the second unit’s top scorer/playmaker while getting crunch-time minutes would make Chicago that much more dangerous … Derrick Rose is in favor of the move. In an interview the other day he said T-Mac was his favorite player as a kid. “Now I’m my own favorite player,” Rose joked … Shaq’s list of potential employers is even smaller than Mac’s, because the Big Chooser apparently will only sign with a contender and wants about $8 million per year. The Hawks are still in the mix, while the Celtics have also been mentioned … As for A.I.? Nothing. He said on Twitter that he’s ready to do whatever he has to do to get a shot, but it doesn’t sound like any teams are willing to hear him out. Do you think there’s a place for Iverson in the League? … If the Hornets come out of today’s meeting with Chris Paul still feeling like they have to trade him, Emeka Okafor might as well call up his real estate agent. Word out of New Orleans is the Hornets will try to move ‘Mek in any deal involving CP, which is tough because he has $52 million left on the last four years of his contract. The Knicks would be legit with Paul at the point, Danilo Gallinari raining buckets on the wing, and Amar’e paired with Okafor (10.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 1.5 bpg) in the paint, but they don’t have much trade bait outside of Eddy Curry‘s fat contract … Over the weekend the Dime crew was at Harlem’s Lincoln Playground for the second stop on the Red Bull 2-on-2 Revolution tour. Out of 32 teams and in front of about 1,000 fans, ex-NBA point guard Kenny Satterfield and Nakiea Miller took the $2,000 grand prize in the tourney where “Rajon Rondo Rules” are in effect: Extra points are awarded for blocks, steals, dunks and making your defender fall. The next tour date is July 31 in Philly … Shawne Williams is back in trouble. He got popped over the weekend in Memphis for driving on a suspended license, while his passenger, former U of Memphis player Kareem Cooper, had weed and a loaded gun on him … Still no word on the whereabouts of Lorenzen Wright, who was reported missing by his family over the weekend. He was last seen on July 18 … New Grizzlies pickup Tony Allen is trying to do big things in Memphis. “Being in Boston, I was kind of overshadowed by those guys, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen,” TA told the Boston Globe. “I kind of feel like I’m a rookie again with something to prove.” You’d think Tony would realize he’s about to be overshadowed again by Rudy Gay and O.J. Mayo (and Xavier Henry), but we can’t hate on his confidence … This isn’t basketball-related, but it’s the craziest story we’ve seen all week. A woman in Pasadena, Calif., was trying to run over her ex-boyfriend’s brother in his driveway, and when police arrived, so took off her urostomy bag and threw it at them. If you though throwing a cup of beer in The Palace could start some mayhem, imagine if it was something like that. Ron Artest would have torn down half the arena … We’re out like Shawne …
that woulda “PISSED” him off! (canned laughter)
…im sorry.
“The Knicks would be legit with Paul at the point, Danilo Gallinari raining buckets on the wing, and Amar’e paired with Okafor (10.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 1.5 bpg) in the paint, but they don’t have much trade bait outside of Eddy Curry’s fat contract”
How quickly Anthony Randolph, Toney Douglas, Wilson Chandler, and Kelenna Azubuike’s expiring contract are forgotten…
i think T-M?ac would still end up in the starting five as they have Flip Murray in the reserve role because he can get hot real quick. T-Mac will end up being more of a facilitator in Chi-Town and keep everyone together. I still dont know how they are gonna fit Deng into the whole thing because he isnt an elite scorer, he is an above average defender and will get rebounds but i see him as a third option…and if T-Mac is still working out with Tim Grover, he might get some of his shine back
Thought Orlando was #1 on CP3’s list now, anything new with that?
Damn.. I really hope Lorenzen Wright is ok, but when someone is missing for this long it never ends good…
Got confused and thought the Shawn Williams and Lorenzen Wright story was related. And Williams buddy had and gat and now Wright is missing.
kinda reminds me when Brian Bison Dele Williams was missing that summer…
tmac playin the manu role?? gtfoh. keep underrating manu when ever hes on the court hes the go to guy and best player maker the spurs have so i dont know where u guys got the second second crap. tmac is done hes been done for years.
sorry best player and play maker
i am praying iverson gets a job..
Hey on international news, Puerto Rico beat Mexico at the CentralAmericans… Also Carlos Arroyo literally bitchslapped a Mexican player lmao [www.youtube.com]
Beware Chalmers, Arroyo might pimp slap you if u keep on ur crappy play and steal ur minutes lol
arroyo got his ass bitch slapped right back, though.
T-mac,AI,O’neal : Super old friends!
I’m suprised nobody swoop Eddie House by now, he is a real threat from beyond the arc
@2 they said “trade bait” not “garbage that no one wants outside of NY”. Emeka Okafor is still a top 15 C in the league, maybe top 10. If the Hornets have to get rid of CP, no way they dump Mek at the same time. Might as well say “CP, Mek, and David West all go at the same time!” Good trade, Dime.
But really dime, the answer to your AI question is “no, no, and no” – sorry dude, I defended you last year, but if you weren’t any good off of the Grizzlies bench…you’re not gonna be good off of ANYONE’s bench.
maybe mr iverson has to go to a team where he def. would be used as a 2nd bananna, whether he would be in his prime or not, like la or miami.
Also i don’t see him or shaq comeback. No one even would use the mle on shaq.
Maybe they have to do some sort of vaseline vid’s to go over to China and join Starbury…
can someone pls tell me what is a urostomy bag?
@ JJ
She threw basically a bag of piss at the cop.
Tracy McGrady a future Hall Of Famer? I will and a maybe a million others out there would vehemently disagree.
If I were a general manager, I would take a chance on Shaquille O’Neal and give him a two-year $16 million contract with the second year on the team option if, and only if, he can prove that he is healthy, in shape, and weighing along the 250 lbs range.
Prayers for Lorenzen Wright. Hope his situation is just like that missing dude in The Hangover movie.
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as one of its regular writers.
65. I know how to beat deadlines.
I sure hope Wright is ok… As for the T-Mac like Manu comment, please don’t compare him to Manu, he’s no where remotely close. We can talk about the offense and defense that he doesn’t posses like Manu, or the grit, or the hustle, but really, he doesn’t even have Manu’s heart!!
@ alf
Shaq will never see the 250lb range in his career again.
@SpurMD — That’s purely your opinion. Unless you can find a “heart” stat I’m not seeing…
@Dime, when are you guys going to announce the winner of the John Wall nickname contest?
I hope Chris Paul gets stuck on a really shitty team. Can you demand to be traded, and demand which team to be traded to?
@jimmyjack, Look at Tracy DeGrading’s unwillingness to play a limited role in Houston last season. No stat needed.
If you’re saying it takes “heart” to come off the bench, then I guess Adam Morrison has more “heart” than anybody in the League. Bad argument on your part.
I’d like to see Shaq going to the Hawks. The Hawks need a legit big-man and Shaq would also invigorate their franchise, at least initially.
@SJ – post 24 — I won it:
John ‘Balls To The’ Wall
Alf, The last time Shaq weighed 250 was the 8th grade
The only way shaq is weighing 250 is if you cut off one of his legs.
You usually hear that the hardest lessons for rookies to learn is defense, toughness, conditioning, etc…
The hardest lessons for ex-superstars to learn is a sense of reality and humbleness. I don’t blame them though because that’s what they’re accustomed to. Anyway, if T-Mac would eat enough humble pie, he would make an extremely good back-up SF who may even play big minutes depending on the match up.
At the end of the day, it’s only ex-stars (like Ray Allen) who never dominated the ball excel in their advanced age.
Players like Bruce Bowen, Kurt Thomas, Marcus Camby couldn’t hold a candle to the shaq, AI, T-mac but the tables are no turned because superstars don’t have what they have. The ability to play team ball and do what’s right to win.
I guess McGrady really lived up to his idol Penny, injuries and all
That’s What’s Up #28 – Don’t think so, never seen it posted up. I doubt that would win it anway. Pope John Wall!
What is it with ballers and driving around with weed and loaded guns?! jeeeez
T-Mac is NOT a future hall-of-famer.
@ Pat: At the end of the day, it’s only ex-stars (like Ray Allen) who never dominated the ball excel in their advanced age.
MJ dominated the ball and scored 50 at the ripe old age of 40.
Magic looked amazing when he came back too for the 14-or-so games, when Van Exel shoved the ref right in front of Magic. Lol. I’m guessing THAT’s the moment when Magic said, “I’m too old for this shit”.
A.I. was warrior all the years he played in Philly but I don’t think he has what it takes physically or mentally to play NBA b-ball at this point! I like T-Mac in Chicago, I think he has enough left to have an impact there.
Right now I’d say theres only 2 no doubt contenders the Lakers and Miami and Shaq has burned both those bridges. If I were Shaq I’d be thinking retirement.Can’t blame CP3 for wanting out of N.O. cause the old GM took that team backwards with trades and firing Scott but I’d be real surprised if CP gets what he wants.
â€Žâ€‹Apple is gonna name its new iPhone after Lebron, the “iKing”. They chose to do this because of how the phone alerts its owner. It only vibrates, coz it doesn’t have any ‘rings’..
Tru dat Pat #31
LMAO at #38 “no rings” for the iKing
hahahahaha@38
TMAc on the Bulls? well if it works out he’s the starting 2gaurd or 3 if we trade Deng (for Javel McGee hopefully). If not, we don’t pay him a lot and cut his a$$ if he’s being a b!tch about playing time.
TEAM USA-
Everyone has all these negatives about team USA but you are over analyzing. These young boys will KILL and DESTROY the rest of the world. The FIBA rules are stupid and do hender Team USAs offense, but the FIBA rules is exactly why this team USA will dominate. The allowing of Handchecking on perimeter players will give Russell Westbrook, Rondo, Rose, Billups, and those athletic and strong guys a huge advantage over the weaker guards of the other teams. And that speed is just amazing. Rose, Rondo, Westbrook should make the team based off their speed and ability to D-up.
Oh, and AI ain’t $H!t get over it
ha shaq ever been in the 250lbs range in his ball carreer??