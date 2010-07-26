Got To Have a J-O-B

Almost a full month into free agency, and still no home for Shaq, T-Mac and Allen Iverson. If you had told somebody back in 2001 that those future Hall of Famers would be standing in the same unemployment line next to Lou Amundson, Keith Bogans and Eddie House, they would have looked at you like you had lobsters crawling out of your ears … So far T-Mac appears closest to finding a new team; the Bulls are interested but want to make sure he’s (1) healthy, and (2) willing to come off the bench. Even banged-up McGrady has more offensive game than Ronnie Brewer, but defensively he can’t keep up like that anymore. Playing T-Mac in a Manu Ginobili-type role, however, as the second unit’s top scorer/playmaker while getting crunch-time minutes would make Chicago that much more dangerous … Derrick Rose is in favor of the move. In an interview the other day he said T-Mac was his favorite player as a kid. “Now I’m my own favorite player,” Rose joked … Shaq’s list of potential employers is even smaller than Mac’s, because the Big Chooser apparently will only sign with a contender and wants about $8 million per year. The Hawks are still in the mix, while the Celtics have also been mentioned … As for A.I.? Nothing. He said on Twitter that he’s ready to do whatever he has to do to get a shot, but it doesn’t sound like any teams are willing to hear him out. Do you think there’s a place for Iverson in the League? … If the Hornets come out of today’s meeting with Chris Paul still feeling like they have to trade him, Emeka Okafor might as well call up his real estate agent. Word out of New Orleans is the Hornets will try to move ‘Mek in any deal involving CP, which is tough because he has $52 million left on the last four years of his contract. The Knicks would be legit with Paul at the point, Danilo Gallinari raining buckets on the wing, and Amar’e paired with Okafor (10.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 1.5 bpg) in the paint, but they don’t have much trade bait outside of Eddy Curry‘s fat contract … Over the weekend the Dime crew was at Harlem’s Lincoln Playground for the second stop on the Red Bull 2-on-2 Revolution tour. Out of 32 teams and in front of about 1,000 fans, ex-NBA point guard Kenny Satterfield and Nakiea Miller took the $2,000 grand prize in the tourney where “Rajon Rondo Rules” are in effect: Extra points are awarded for blocks, steals, dunks and making your defender fall. The next tour date is July 31 in Philly … Shawne Williams is back in trouble. He got popped over the weekend in Memphis for driving on a suspended license, while his passenger, former U of Memphis player Kareem Cooper, had weed and a loaded gun on him … Still no word on the whereabouts of Lorenzen Wright, who was reported missing by his family over the weekend. He was last seen on July 18 … New Grizzlies pickup Tony Allen is trying to do big things in Memphis. “Being in Boston, I was kind of overshadowed by those guys, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen,” TA told the Boston Globe. “I kind of feel like I’m a rookie again with something to prove.” You’d think Tony would realize he’s about to be overshadowed again by Rudy Gay and O.J. Mayo (and Xavier Henry), but we can’t hate on his confidence … This isn’t basketball-related, but it’s the craziest story we’ve seen all week. A woman in Pasadena, Calif., was trying to run over her ex-boyfriend’s brother in his driveway, and when police arrived, so took off her urostomy bag and threw it at them. If you though throwing a cup of beer in The Palace could start some mayhem, imagine if it was something like that. Ron Artest would have torn down half the arena … We’re out like Shawne …