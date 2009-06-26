Grade your team’s Draft

#Blake Griffin
06.26.09

The morning before the ’09 NBA Draft, we asked you guys to act as your team’s GM. On the day after, now’s your chance to play critic and do the hindsight-20/20 thing. Grade how you think your team did on Draft Night:

76ERS — Jrue Holiday (17)

BOBCATS — Gerald Henderson (12), Derrick Brown (40)

BUCKS — Brandon Jennings (10), Jodie Meeks (41)

BULLS — James Johnson (16), Taj Gibson (26)

CAVALIERS — Christian Eyenga (30), Danny Green (46), Emir Preldzic (57)

CELTICS — Lester Hudson (58)

CLIPPERS — Blake Griffin (1)

GRIZZLIES — Hasheem Thabeet (2), DeMarre Carroll (27), Sam Young (36)

HAWKS — Jeff Teague (19), Sergiy Gladyr (49)

HEAT — Patrick Beverly (42), Robert Dozier (60)

HORNETS — Darren Collison (21), Marcus Thornton (43)

JAZZ — Eric Maynor (20), Goran Suton (50)

KINGS — Tyreke Evans (4), Omri Casspi (23), Jon Brockman (38)

KNICKS — Jordan Hill (8), Toney Douglas (29)

LAKERS — Chinemelu Elonu (59)

MAGIC — No picks

MAVERICKS — Rodrique Beaubois (25), Nick Calathes (45), Ahmad Nivins (56)

NETS — Terrence Williams (11)

NUGGETS — Ty Lawson (18)

PACERS — Tyler Hansbrough (13), A.J. Price (52)

PISTONS — Austin Daye (15), DaJuan Summers (35), Jonas Jerebko (39)

RAPTORS — DeMar DeRozan (9)

ROCKETS — Jermaine Taylor (32), Sergio Llull (34), Chase Budinger (44)

SPURS — DeJuan Blair (37), Jack McClinton (51), Nando De Colo (53)

SUNS — Earl Clark (14), Taylor Griffin (48)

THUNDER — James Harden (3), B.J. Mullens (24), Robert Vaden (54)

TIMBERWOLVES — Ricky Rubio (5), Jonny Flynn (6), Wayne Ellington (28), Henk Norel (47)

TRAIL BLAZERS — Victor Claver (22), Jeff Pendergraph (31), Dante Cunningham (33), Patrick Mills (55)

WARRIORS — Stephen Curry (7)

WIZARDS — No picks

