Grading the Trade Deadline

Though there weren’t any real blockbuster deals over the trade deadline, about half of the League got better or worse. Here’s how they fared.

Kings – C+

* Sent Shelden Williams and Bobby Brown to Minnesota for Rashad McCants and Calvin Booth

* Sent Brad Miller and John Salmons to Chicago for Drew Gooden, Andres Nocioni, Cedric Simmons and Michael Ruffin

* Sent Michael Ruffin to Portland for Ike Diogu and cash



A C+ is probably too high a mark for these guys as they only got worse by giving up Miller, Salmons and Bobby Brown, getting back Andres Nocioni and some garbage. Nocioni gives them toughness, but that’s not enough to make a legit difference. But maybe the Maloof boys were trying to get worse and set themselves up for a couple more ping pong balls in that Draft Lottery. Blake Griffin in Sac-town next to Jason Thompson and Spencer Hawes? Not bad…

Knicks – A-

* Sent Malik Rose and cash to Oklahoma City for Chris Wilcox

* Sent Jerome James, Anthony Roberson and Tim Thomas to Chicago for Larry Hughes

Honestly I like what New York did. Think about it from this lens. They added two guys who will fit well in Mike D’Antoni‘s breakneck paced offense for the time being. And even though they didn’t move either Jared Jeffries or Eddy Curry‘s monster deals, they didn’t get rid of David Lee or Nate Robinson. If they need to use Lee and Nate to get rid of Jeffries and Curry, they can still do so.

Raptors – B-

* Sent Will Solomon to Sacramento for Patrick O’Bryant (from Boston)

* Sent Jermaine O’Neal to Miami for Shawn Marion and Marcus Banks

I think Bryan Colangelo is a good GM, but what direction is he trying to go in here? It could go one of two ways. One, Shawn Marion could prove to be a valuable asset at small forward – where the Raptors were weak – and he’s already chirped up that he wants this team to play harder. Though his $17 million deal expires after this year, maybe Toronto could re-sign him cheaper and help to convince Chris Bosh to stay around.

Or, Marion could walk away after this year, they’ll still have to pay Marcus Banks through 2011, and Chris Bosh won’t have any real incentive to stay. At least they’ll have some money to throw around.

Heat – B-

* Sent Shawn Marion and Marcus Banks to Toronto for Jermaine O’Neal

Without compromising any of their cap flexibility come 2010, Miami made one of the biggest deals of the deadline, and addressed a big-time need. However, did they really get any better? They’re going to have to pay J.O. a ton of money next year, and they still don’t look like a title contender out of the East.

Thunder – C+

* Sent Chris Wilcox to New York for Malik Rose and cash

* Sent a non-lottery 1st round pick to Chicago for Thabo Sefalosha

Two deals – one is a good idea, the other one isn’t. I don’t know why they’d give up the inside track on re-signing Chris Wilcox. He’s 26 and has great physical tools. Malik Rose might as well be a coach.

However, the Sefolosha deal could work out. They traded away one of their first-rounders – lottery protected – and got a two-guard who can play defense, and will now have a chance to prove himself. I’m optimistic about Thabo. Thus, these two deals off-set.

Orlando – A-

* Sent Brian Cook to Houston, and Adonal Foyle, Mike Wilks and their 1st round pick to Memphis for Rafer Alston (from Houston)

We watched them decimate the Heat yesterday right from the jump. Sure Dwyane Wade had 50 on Courtney Lee, but the game was out of hand before he scored 15 points. Rafer looked really good in this system, making the extra pass and knocking down open jumpers. They get the “-” on the end of that “A” simply because they had to throw in a 1st-rounder to make the deal happen.

Rockets – A-

* Sent Rafer Alston to Orlando for Kyle Lowry (from Memphis) and Brian Cook (from Orlando)

Though Kyle Lowry didn’t have a great debut (2 points), I like a deal that gets Aaron Brooks more time on the court. Originally, I thought that he was a career off-the-bench guy, but he’s a spark-plug whether he’s on the floor for 15 or 30 minutes. Brian Cook‘s $7 million over the next two years isn’t too bad, and he can actually provide some offense from the forward position if Rick Adelman wants to give him some burn. I’ve liked him since he was in L.A.

Bulls – B+

* Sent Thabo Sefalosha to Oklahoma City for a 1st round pick (probably non-lottery)

Sent Larry Hughes to New York for Jerome James, Anthony Roberson and Tim Thomas

* Sent Drew Gooden, Andres Nocioni, Cedric Simmons, and Michael Ruffin to Sacramento for Brad Miller and John Salmons

Grizzlies – D

* Sent a conditional 2nd round pick in 2013 to Los Angeles for Chris Mihm

* Sent Kyle Lowry to Houston for Adonal Foyle and Mike Wilks (from Orlando)

Terrible yet again. How long will it take them to stop watching highlights of Mike Conley at Ohio State, and start watching him brick jumpers? They would have been much better off holding onto Lowry to go with Mayo and Gay than Conley.

Timberwolves – B-

* Sent Rashad McCants and Calvin Booth to Sacramento for Shelden Williams and Bobby Brown

I really don’t think that this trade really makes much of a difference for either team, except I do like Bobby Brown. If Kevin McHale can keep him from being too trigger-happy, he might be a nice addition off the bench when Randy Foye is slotted over at the two and Bassy needs a breather.

Lakers – B+

* Sent Chris Mihm to Memphis for a conditional second-round pick in 2013

Though we’re not supposed to count the Vlad Radmanovich for Adam Morrison and Shannon Brown deal, I really like that for L.A. because of Brown. Have you watched this block yet? Goodness gracious that dude is athletic. He’ll help out defensively and provide some big-time highlights.

Celtics – B-

* Sent Patrick O’Bryant to Toronto; sent cash to Sacramento for a conditional second-round pick

All Boston did was open up a roster spot, so their grade really depends on what they do with it. Might they sign Joe Smith now? What about Mikki Moore? ESPN’s Chad Ford says that they had the chance to get Andres Nocioni, but that fell through. Will that go on to haunt them?