The Grand Rapids Drive Are Having ‘Flint Tropics’ Night Including Awesome New Uniforms

01.15.19 45 mins ago

Twitter/@grdrive

One of the best things about minor league sports is how creative teams get with promotions to get fans in the building.

Fans aren’t flocking to G League arenas or Minor League Baseball stadiums just to take in the games on a nightly basis, so sometimes you have to do special promotions or theme nights to get the people in the door. Star Wars Night is a classic in baseball, and often times, teams try to play into pop culture nostalgia to draw folks in.

The Grand Rapids Drive, the G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, will do so on Friday by having “Flint Tropics Night,” in which the Drive will wear some spectacular jerseys modeled after the Tropics from the movie Semi-Pro, starring Will Ferrell.

TAGSG LeagueGrand Rapids Drive

