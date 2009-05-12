Granger wins NBA’s Most Improved

Danny Granger was awarded the NBA’s Most Improved Player today, edging out Devin Harris by just five first-place votes. Granger (25.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and Harris (21.3 ppg, 6.9 apg) were by far the top two finishers, followed by Kevin Durant, Paul Millsap, Nene and Rajon Rondo.

Also receiving first-place votes were David Lee, John Salmons, Thaddeus Young, Von Wafer, Brandon Roy, Birdman Andersen, J.R. Smith, Big Baby Davis, Jason Terry and Wilson Chandler.

Other than that, just about everybody in the League got a vote, apparently. D-Wade got a second-place nod, and Rasual Butler and Mike Conley each got third-place votes, most likely from local voters. The one guy we thought would have gotten more than a few is Andrea Bargnani, who got a single third-place vote.