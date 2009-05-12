Granger wins NBA’s Most Improved

Danny Granger was awarded the NBA’s Most Improved Player today, edging out Devin Harris by just five first-place votes. Granger (25.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and Harris (21.3 ppg, 6.9 apg) were by far the top two finishers, followed by Kevin Durant, Paul Millsap, Nene and Rajon Rondo.
Also receiving first-place votes were David Lee, John Salmons, Thaddeus Young, Von Wafer, Brandon Roy, Birdman Andersen, J.R. Smith, Big Baby Davis, Jason Terry and Wilson Chandler.
Other than that, just about everybody in the League got a vote, apparently. D-Wade got a second-place nod, and Rasual Butler and Mike Conley each got third-place votes, most likely from local voters. The one guy we thought would have gotten more than a few is Andrea Bargnani, who got a single third-place vote.
i still can’t believe the Nets pass over granger and took antoine wright instead.
Go Granger! If he really works on his defensive skills, gets to the next level offensivley, and amps up his apg and rpg… you think he has a chance to win this same award again next year? Do you think anybody could ever win Most Improved one year and then be a strong candidate for it again the next year?
Not only did Bargnani improve greatly from last season, but he also showed outstanding improvements during the season. Granger and Harris are both great choices for this award, but Bargnani definitely deserves more votes than some of those guys who got first place nods.
If this award counts in the post season the Rondo deserves it hands down.
Simon you’re totally right
jason terry got votes??? didnt he win the award already?
Did Kevin Durant really improve that much?
Not mad at that. But obviously the votes were in before the playoffs. Rajon Rondo is showing the world that he’s one of the best points in the world. It’s one thing to put up numbers for a team that’s going nowhere. But it’s another thing to not only up your numbers to spectacular levels in the playoffs after your numbers were already solid, but rally your team emotionally after all that adversity, like a true point guard should.
Granger coming with the business next year! Pacers should get into playoffs next year.
Good, that’s who I wanted to win. I think he really deserves it!
Danny Motha-effin Granger is gonna be LeBron lite.
@dmitry
Nets would have been sick with Granger. Imagine a Harris-Granger-Lopez core…Jigga would be rapping about them on every album he drops…and they could challenge in the East too.
@karizmatic… and anyone else
Yes, KD improved that much. In fact, he should’ve won the damn thing… peep grangers numbers this year… pts went up by 5 but thats because he took 5 more shots than last year, but his fg% and ft% were unchanged basically! I think his assists and boards were a wash from last year. So essentially dude averaged 5-6 more pts a game by shooting 4 more shots… and he wins the award.
KD… dude improved by 6 pts but only 2 more fg attempts since last year! fg% went up by nearly 5% and 3pt% went up 14 freaking %!! He got 2 more boards and his assists went up… Dude ran shit for me in my fantasy league and i got him in the 7th ROUND!
The only thing I can think of why Granger and Dharris got so many more votes is because their teams were borderline playoff teams where as KD… well he plays for the Thunder.
That is the only logical explanation. Am I the only one seeing this??
P.S. I also think Granger’s head is a little too gassed for just making his first all star team. Dude always looks mad and always bitching at his teammamtes. He ain’t lebron lite… you must be nutty. He’s Perkins lite (in terms of attitude). Actually he’s perkins fat-free.
I aint mad at that.