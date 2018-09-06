Getty Image

The hype train surrounding second-year Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is going full steam ahead. Tatum was a solid performer for Boston during the regular season, but after Kyrie Irving was sidelined for the year due to knee surgery, the rookie forward blossom, showing off a skill set and the ability to be a potentially devastating scorer for the next 15+ years.

Sure, Ben Simmons won Rookie of the Year, and Donovan Mitchell was outstanding, but most of the hype for a sophomore heading into this season centers around Tatum. The last example of this came via Grant Hill, who heaped praise on his fellow former Duke Blue Devil prior to his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday night.

Hill spoke to the press on Thursday and was asked by Tom Westerholm of MassLive about what the future holds for the 20-year-old forward. When prompted about whether Tatum can one day get enshrined next to Hill some day, the seven-time All-Star said it’s not out of the realm of possibility.