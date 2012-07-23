Grant Hill Thanked Phoenix Fans In A Full-Page Ad

Expect a standing ovation for Grant Hill next season upon his return as a new Clipper to Phoenix. The player who is basically the poster boy for class in the NBA, Hill followed Nate McMillan in Portland and Ray Allen in Boston and took out a full-page ad in the city’s newspaper to thank the fans.

Hill’s ad appeared in the Arizona Republic. It says:

Dear Suns Fans: I want to thank you for your incredible loyalty, encouragement and friendship during the past five years. It has been an honor and privilege to play in Phoenix this beautiful and passionate community as a member of the Suns. The opportunity to be part of such a great organization and city has been tremendous. My family and I truly appreciate your genuine support over the years and we thank you for so many wonderful memories. Sincerely, Grant Hill #33

Hill revived his career in Phoenix after a horrific run of injuries that nearly killed him in Orlando. That’s the familiar boilerplate to Hill’s story now, but Hill is the classy player who didn’t take for granted what everyone already knew.

