Grant Hill’s game day routine

NBA players are mostly creatures of habit. Whether it’s the superstars or the guys fighting for roster spots, you’re likely to uncover a similar pattern of routines: from workouts to eating and sleeping rituals to post-game relaxation tactics employed on a daily basis.
At 37 years old, Grant Hill has endured injuries that would have ended other men’s careers, and yet he still excels today thanks to discipline with old habits and learning to adapt to new ones as his health becomes increasingly crucial. The 15-year vet, averaging 11.3 points and 5.3 boards as the Suns’ full-time starting SF, takes us through his typical game day routine:
MORNING
I get up at 6:45, eat breakfast at home, take my daughter to school at 7:30, then get to the (Suns) facility early. When I get there I’ll do some corrective exercises, go to the weight room, and get some shots up. Then I head to shootaround, which lasts from 9:45 to 10:45. Then it’s 10 minutes in the cold tub, shower up, go home and eat a light lunch.
I wouldn’t say I always eat the same thing, but it’s pretty consistent. For breakfast I usually eat oatmeal pancakes or oatmeal waffles. The lunch I eat at 12:30, that could be anything. The lunch when I get up from my nap, I’ll usually have fish and sweet potatoes. So two of the three meals, I mostly eat the same thing.
The most important thing is to get my body up and running. The corrective exercises, that’s a program I set up with the team’s strength and conditioning coaches: abdominal work, strengthening my glutes, basically stuff that works on your core. I get those in before every practice and before every game.
NOON
I sleep from 1 p.m. to three. I’ll get up and eat again at 3:45, leave the house and get to the arena at 4:30. Then for the next hour and a half or two hours, it’s just getting myself ready for the game. That’s my routine — I don’t like to deviate from that.
Like you said, athletes are creatures of habit. We like routine. Whether it’s what time you eat or what time you go to sleep, we’ve got to do the same thing. From the time I wake up until the game starts, I do the same thing every day.
It differs a little bit when you’re on the road. If we’re on a back-to-back, we might get up at 11 a.m. and have a breakfast meeting because we normally get in pretty late from the last game. We might watch film during breakfast and have a walk-through. After that most guys go back to their room, lay down and take a nap, then grab something else to eat and check out of the hotel. Sometimes I like to put on my headphones and go for a walk to get my body moving. I listen to all kinds of music — whoever, whenever. On my iPhone I’ve got ’80s pop, I’ve got Motown music, I’ve got hip-hop and R&B. It just depends on what mood I’m in.
NIGHT
When the game is over, the routine is off. Sometimes I’ll go straight home and go to sleep. Sometimes we’ll go out to eat if my wife goes to the game, sometimes I’ll go out to eat with the guys. There’s no rhyme or reason. Me and my wife will be like, “Do we have any food at home?” Then go from there.
The one consistent thing is to eat right. I’ve always been pretty healthy, except for maybe my first couple of years in the League — but the older you get, you pay more attention to what kind of food you put into your body. It’s not really dieting, it’s just how I live. It’s a lifestyle. As an older player I’m very cognizant and very aware of what I put in my body. I know I’m more sensitive to certain things. When I was 21, I could eat fast food and it wouldn’t affect me. Now, I’m pretty sure it would.
It’s not that tough to maintain when you’re on the road. We stay in nice hotels, so they always have healthy options on the room service menu, at least something like salmon with vegetables. If I go out to eat with the guys, we might go to, like, the Hard Rock Cafe, and you can find something healthy on their menu.
I just try to be smart about it, because it’s crucial to your performance and still being able to go at a high level.
PLEASE dont get me started on this punk ass bitch Grant Hill.
this punk ass sumbitch STOLE hella money from the orlando magic and sat out damn near 5 years. FIVE! crying about a bum ankle.
his punk ass wanted to be the man, saw that tracy mcgrady had equal skill and couldnt handle it. he bailed on the team. didnt suit up for years. and still took the $92million they paid him.
when the team traded for steve francis, he said he aint wanna play with a guy like that. Grant thought stevie was a ball hog. so again, grant bitch ass hill sat out some more.
then, in the final year of his contract with the Magic, his bitch ass started to play games all of a sudden. they made the playoffs 9swept by detroit in the 1st round). and then he aint wanna re-sign with them. the team had a young dwight and a promising jameer nelson.
but he signed with phoenix and all of a sudden, old ass grant hill was suddenly leading the suns in minutes and balling in every game. but for the 5 previous years, he cried about his ankle in orlando.
THAT IS A STRAIGHT UP BITCH MOVE!!
I lost all respect for this lil pretty boy.
and those of you who think he should go to the Hall (cause of 2 Duke chips and 3 nat’l title game appearances), yall are bugging.
like i said….DONT GET ME STARTED ON GRANT HILLS BITCH ASS!!!!!!!!!!!
@ Heckler – Just an observation… it looks like you already got started.
Wow Heckler. Good thing you’re not bitter about it…lol
Discipline is the one thing that you must have to be an elite athlete, and I’m learning as you get older, that’s one of the hardest things to maintain – discipline. I have to give Grant some props (despite the fact that I agree to some extent with Heckler, and despite the fact I LOATHE all things Dukie,) but to see him and Nash doing what they do at their age makes me believe that I can still ball at MY level being at that same age.(Sweeping beer cans off the sofa…)Time to start developing some new habits…
someone’s bitter about ghill when he was in orlando….
Grant with the experience talking he should have put McGrady up on his routine.
@heckler
Whoa. You’re trippin’ bud. It didn’t happen exactly like you described. He tried to play every single year, but the ankle just wasn’t ready.
“in the final year of his contract with the Magic, his bitch ass started to play games all of a sudden.”
Your memory is a bit off. He didn’t just “start to play” all of a sudden. In ’04 he played almost 70 games. In fact, he played more games in ’04 than he did in ’06(when he started to play games “all of a sudden”).
I know you won’t because it sounds like your dead-set in your opinion but learn about the human body and look at Grant Hill’s x-rays. His injury wasn’t just a “bum ankle”. Nevermind playing pro basketball, it amazing he’s walking without a limp.
Why the bum ankle?
He took the cash from fucking Fila
Did you cats here about the story after one of his many ankle surgeries he had a staph infection and almost died. Also don’t forget about the sports hernia too. The man had every reason to quit and retire.
@ JAY
so all should be forgiven because Grant played 1yr out of 6 in orlando?!!!?
fuck that.
yall giving this bum too many excuses.
the only injuries that are career threatening are back and knee injuries. not a broken ankle.
dont give in to the bullshit cause you think he’s handsome and a good guy. grant hill turned into a straight bitch.
and then, why didnt he re-sign with the Magic after all they did for him?
they stood by him year after year.
they made trades and draft selections based on building the team around him.
they took heat every season for him not playing
they trainers and conditioning coaches took heat
not to mention the fans who waited for a healthy Grant every season
and when the team was actually showing signs, by making the playoffs in his last yr in 06-07;
HIS BITCH ASS STILL LEFT AND SIGNED WITH PHOENIX (for only ahem…$2million)
like i said….
A STRAIGHT PUNK ASS BITCH!
HE FAKED HIS INJURY ALL THEM YEARS…..AND ALL OF A SUDDEN GOT HEALTHY JUST IN TIME TO PLAY IN PHOENIX’S RUN-N-GUN STYLE OFFENSE….
go suck a dick……
@ Heckler
I feel your pain when it comes to having a soft ass player leave treat the team and the fans like shit until an opportunity comes for him to bounce (die hard raps fan).
Thing is, GH has always been a soft player. The fact that he even needed to decribe in detail what his new workouts include (core strength…duh!) shows how soft he’s been through all these years. His skill was real, but a soft player is simply a soft player. As an organization, if you sign a softie to 92M, you really have no one else to blame but yourself.
Do i think the result of that situation is solely related to Hill’s softness and lack of honesty, no…but are they sure as hell are part of it.
The fact Orlando stuck with him wasn’t really by choice…they had no other option with all that money invested in the softie. The fact he walked away despite how the team was on the rise shows that he wanted to be elsewhere the whole time.
There are many players in the NBA who have a shitload of natural ability and rely exclusively on it to get by.
If Bosh started lifting weights a little bit sooner than prior to his contract year i would want him to stay in Toronto above everything else in the world. The fact that he may be thinking of walking on us, and that he finally started to show maturity, leadership and a professional work ethic right before a contract year is lovely…
The lesson from this is…unless they get beat around like a rag doll every moment off the court for their first years in the league, soft players will always be soft.
Give me a hard worker that plateaus at 20ppg over a lazy 25pt scorer any day.
You guys are idiots. The Pistons ran him into the ground in 2000. He shouldn’t have been playing on the ankle at all but went out and really screwed it up. Then surgeries (breaking it to reset it in the right spot), staph infections that kill people, dude was banged up. Played pretty well his last year there though. He put up crazy numbers in Detroit (something like 3rd all time in pts, rebs and assists) but they killed him. Tim Duncan tweaked his knee and Pop sat his ass in the same year. That seemed to work out well…
@Hab_rap – Why are you even remotely shocked about a player doing better in a contract year?
@Heckler – Tell Bill Walton, Yao Ming, hell, even Bo Jackson that only knee and back injuries should be career threatening/ending.
Yea, I’m sure Grant ruined his career just to screw the Magic.
This dumbass just mad cuz he dont have that type of life….
How is Grant Hill soft? He was dunking on Mutumbo, Alonzo, and Ewing all thru the 90’s. The Orlando Magic are a terrible franchise they lost Shaq to LA, they couldnt keep Penny healthy, Tmac demanded a trade, and Howard will be the next one on this list (if he decides to get serious). Grant ruined his promising career for the Orlando Magic he came back to soon over and over just to keep the Magic happy.
#13… smartest post in here.
I won’t go as far as to call people “idiots” but “soft” players don’t play through broken bones in their foot. Not my fault some people don’t remember the D-town G.Hill. Dude was not soft. Far from it. Funny, Hill was a 6’7″ clean cut Iverson – drove the lane, 8-10 fts a game, played through injuries sometimes came back prematurely because he wanted to play – but people call him soft and not Iverson. I know heckler will disagree. That’s fine. I can accept differing opinions.
one more thing… “the only injuries that are career threatening are back and knee injuries. not a broken ankle. ”
So you’re doctor, right?? Like I said, study the human body. Concussions, dislocated elbows/shoulders, ANYTHING can be career threatening. If you’re an Orlando fan, blame management for signing Hill after Doc’s labelled his ankle career-threatening. You must hate T-Mac too for admitting he didn’t try once in a while.
I’m sure GH ruined his basketball legacy just to stick it to the Magic. Guy would have been a hall of famer. Every thought that maybe the Magic’s doctors and trainers sucked and that’s why he was never healthy?
Oden is soft too. Why isn’t he playing through his knee injury??
Penny was a marshmallow also!!!! His back or neck wasn’t injured so he could have played through it all.
*sarcasm*
Heckler I hope u die!!!!
LMAO @ duke_blue
@Hab_Rap
“If Bosh started lifting weights a little bit sooner than prior to his contract year i would want him to stay in Toronto above everything else in the world. The fact that he may be thinking of walking on us, and that he finally started to show maturity, leadership and a professional work ethic right before a contract year is lovely…”
I respectfully disagree. Bosh added a weapon to his game every single year. This past year, speaking to the trainers they knew there was nothing else to add so he gained muscle. Now look at his arsenal. It’s crazy. It’s funny watching guys try to hold him because there’s so many ways he can beat defenders.
On the opposite end I think Howard should have done the same… worked on his game, THEN get big. You could see the difference in their development. Bosh, IMO, is a much more polished player than Dwight is because of the regimen he had. How many years has Howard been in the league and he still doesn’t have a single post move?? Before you criticise how Bosh developed look around the league at the other young big men. Nobody else has steadily developed like Bosh has.
I think whomever is the administrator of this site should remove Heckler’s comment. He is entitled to his opinion (which I don’t share), but it’s just full of bad words and offensive language. His horrible grammar shouldn’t be judged but it’s just sad to read (even for a foreigner like myself).
As for Grant Hill. I think he’s one of the best BB players I’ve seen. Not many players can adapt their games as they age. Grant is the ultimate player. All coaches like him because he gives 100% everyday, and also because he would be ok being asked to focus one game on playing full defense and not scoring, or would be ok being asked to take the last shots of the game (like the game against the Hornets on Feb 1).
Heckler also forgets that many athletes would have kept receiving his 5 years of contract even if they had retired because of an injury… that’s why it’s a guaranteed contract. However, Hill tried every year, and even played over 60 games in the 2 of his last 3 years. Again, other BB have retired, BUT kept getting their direct deposits, not playing even 1 game
heckler is retarded
Why has G. Hill is working so well these past couple seasons as a Sun?
Simply put: Suns have the best athletic trainers in the NBA…
-Shaq: Played better the 1 year he was in than the previous 4 years in MIA, more minutes, more games (75 as a Sun, hasn’t played that many since ’99-’01 in LA), not to mention never got put on injury list once in a Suns uniform except for the few weeks just after the trade (he was already injured). He’s half way through in CLE and he’s off-and-on the injury list… For freaks sake he flew into the stands 3 times as a Sun and just got back up like nothing happened! He would have played all 81 games but the coaches listened to the trainers and let him rest on back-to-backs which worked great.
-Nash: He’s how old and still making better stats than his 2 MVP years? Also when’s the last time he’s been injured other than back spasms due to his bad back?
-G. Hill: 1: Older than Nash and playing almost as much minutes and as many games (-1). 2: Hasn’t played 80+ games since 97-98 then plays all 82 games for the first time in his career? Nuff said.
The Suns trainers have ALOT of say into how the players train and practice, compared to most other teams where the coaches push the players to the limit and they break and the trainers fix the mess *cough ORL*. It also helps that the Suns practices are relatively light and have more conditioning than aggressive drills and scrimmages – they are aggressive but to a level so the risk of injury is managable.
P.S.
-Stoudemire: Eye injury sustained in game – non-preventable… Knee surgeries – Recognized early before any serious damage could be done, he has weak knees, the injuries didn’t happen due to injury in practice or game but from wear and tear, chances are he’ll have surgery again, not due to injury but from wear and tear.
I always find it funny how people say Amare is an “injury risk” considering it’s well manageable and it’s only wear and tear, not a weakness. He’s technically never been injured in his career aside from the eye but that’s a non-physical injury.
-Barbosa: The only one who gets injured regularly mainly because he’s a smaller slasher and gets whacked on the wrists alot. It’s always his hands though, not legs, knees or feet considering he’s the fastest runner on the team.