Great Day for Dirk

For at least two of this summer’s marquee free agents, there wasn’t really a question of where they’d end up. After a brief flirtation with the Knicks, Dirk Nowitzki joined Paul Pierce on the least-suspenseful superstar signings list, re-upping with the Mavs for a reported $80 million over four years. (Throw in Germany’s World Cup blowout over Argentina, and Dirk was probably grinning like Homey D. Clown all day yesterday.) Like Pierce, Dirk could have taken a max deal, but decided to take less so the Mavs have some money to keep putting a solid team around him. Dirk’s deal also reportedly has a no-trade clause, making him and Kobe the only two players in the League with that kind of power … We don’t wanna act like Dirk and Pierce are the NBA’s Mother Theresas or anything — they’re still clocking insane amounts of paper — but it’s a team-first gesture at least. And if four years from now Dirk is 36 and still doesn’t have a ring, then he can do the Glen Rice thing and hook up with whichever team looks like the championship front-runners … Crazy how over the course of a couple of days, the Miami Heat could go from a potential dynasty in the making to basically an expansion team again. Whereas earlier in the week it was being reported almost as fact that LeBron, D-Wade and Chris Bosh would join forces in Miami, now the momentum is building for a LeBron/Wade package deal in Chicago, which coupled with Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah would make the Bulls a tougher squad than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles … LeBron’s last free-agency meeting was with the Bulls yesterday, and they got three hours — longer than any other team pursuing him, including the Cavs. Wade has taken a couple of meetings with the Bulls, and while Chicago may not be able to afford those two and Bosh, they’ve also met with more-affordable big men Carlos Boozer and David Lee this weekend. So let’s say you have D-Rose, D-Wade, LeBron and Noah in the lineup. Is Boozer or D-Lee the better fit? Does it even matter? … The Cavs met with LeBron earlier in the day, and GM Chris Grant said it went well. (Not like he’d ever say otherwise, but still.) Of all the teams on LeBron’s list, Cleveland is really the only one that can’t do anything until LeBron makes up his mind. Sure, they’ve reached out to some other free agents, but nobody is going to commit until they know whether or not they’ll be playing with LeBron or deferring to Mo Williams … And then there’s the Knicks. By all accounts they’re not going to land any of the Big Three, and Joe Johnson has 120 million reasons to spurn New York. While Amar’e Stoudemire seems ready to sign on the line, after so many years of hyping the 2010 summer, would NY fans be happy if Amar’e was the Knicks’ biggest pickup? … Most L.A. fans in favor of the Steve Blake signing were in favor of Blake being the backup point guard. But what if he ends up starting? Derek Fisher and the Lakers are reportedly a couple million dollars apart in negotiations, which may open the door for another contender — Boston, Miami, Cleveland, Orlando — to swoop in and get the five-time NBA champ … If you caught the Brock Lesnar/Shane Carwin UFC fight last night, let us know what you thought. Lesnar’s name came up in the Dime office the other day and we started wondering: Who is the most physically intimidating person in the NBA? Typical names like Dwight Howard, Shaq, Kendrick Perkins and Joey Dorsey were mentioned, but then somebody brought up an interesting one: David Stern. That kind of makes sense, actually, as we’ve seen people turn into a stuttering mess in front of the commish … We’re out like Maradona …