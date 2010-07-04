Great Day for Dirk

For at least two of this summer’s marquee free agents, there wasn’t really a question of where they’d end up. After a brief flirtation with the Knicks, Dirk Nowitzki joined Paul Pierce on the least-suspenseful superstar signings list, re-upping with the Mavs for a reported $80 million over four years. (Throw in Germany’s World Cup blowout over Argentina, and Dirk was probably grinning like Homey D. Clown all day yesterday.) Like Pierce, Dirk could have taken a max deal, but decided to take less so the Mavs have some money to keep putting a solid team around him. Dirk’s deal also reportedly has a no-trade clause, making him and Kobe the only two players in the League with that kind of power … We don’t wanna act like Dirk and Pierce are the NBA’s Mother Theresas or anything — they’re still clocking insane amounts of paper — but it’s a team-first gesture at least. And if four years from now Dirk is 36 and still doesn’t have a ring, then he can do the Glen Rice thing and hook up with whichever team looks like the championship front-runners … Crazy how over the course of a couple of days, the Miami Heat could go from a potential dynasty in the making to basically an expansion team again. Whereas earlier in the week it was being reported almost as fact that LeBron, D-Wade and Chris Bosh would join forces in Miami, now the momentum is building for a LeBron/Wade package deal in Chicago, which coupled with Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah would make the Bulls a tougher squad than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles … LeBron’s last free-agency meeting was with the Bulls yesterday, and they got three hours — longer than any other team pursuing him, including the Cavs. Wade has taken a couple of meetings with the Bulls, and while Chicago may not be able to afford those two and Bosh, they’ve also met with more-affordable big men Carlos Boozer and David Lee this weekend. So let’s say you have D-Rose, D-Wade, LeBron and Noah in the lineup. Is Boozer or D-Lee the better fit? Does it even matter? … The Cavs met with LeBron earlier in the day, and GM Chris Grant said it went well. (Not like he’d ever say otherwise, but still.) Of all the teams on LeBron’s list, Cleveland is really the only one that can’t do anything until LeBron makes up his mind. Sure, they’ve reached out to some other free agents, but nobody is going to commit until they know whether or not they’ll be playing with LeBron or deferring to Mo Williams … And then there’s the Knicks. By all accounts they’re not going to land any of the Big Three, and Joe Johnson has 120 million reasons to spurn New York. While Amar’e Stoudemire seems ready to sign on the line, after so many years of hyping the 2010 summer, would NY fans be happy if Amar’e was the Knicks’ biggest pickup? … Most L.A. fans in favor of the Steve Blake signing were in favor of Blake being the backup point guard. But what if he ends up starting? Derek Fisher and the Lakers are reportedly a couple million dollars apart in negotiations, which may open the door for another contender — Boston, Miami, Cleveland, Orlando — to swoop in and get the five-time NBA champ … If you caught the Brock Lesnar/Shane Carwin UFC fight last night, let us know what you thought. Lesnar’s name came up in the Dime office the other day and we started wondering: Who is the most physically intimidating person in the NBA? Typical names like Dwight Howard, Shaq, Kendrick Perkins and Joey Dorsey were mentioned, but then somebody brought up an interesting one: David Stern. That kind of makes sense, actually, as we’ve seen people turn into a stuttering mess in front of the commish … We’re out like Maradona …
Go Dirk go Germany
Brock would likely lose a one on one game with eddy curry, but he would destroy anyone in the league when it came to a fight…yes, even ron ron would get it.
I’m hopin Dime doesn’t take the day off again tomorrow. Honestly, I’m startin to feel like D-Wade just gave Chicago a second visit in order to show the hometown team a little respect. Wade’s tight with Jordan, and if there’s anyone I’d be swayed by if I was an NBA player it’d be #45; and from what’s been widely documented, Jordan isn’t exactly fond of the Bulls as an organization… I dunno, I’m just sayin….
The Lesnar vs. Carwin fight was sick. Carwin pummelled him in the first round, but Lesnar managed to survive and get Shane in a Triangle Arm choke in the 2nd.
Rose-Wade-James-Bosh-Noah=10 peat
Supposedly Beasley’s dad thinks his son has been traded. If that’s the case… 305 Dynasty
malone, bryant, payton, o’neal = 0 peat.
I like the stern shoutout. That man is the scariest and most powerful commish in major American sports. Helluva good one too.
Lesnar was lucky the ref didn’t stop the fight. He was in serious trouble and wasn’t really protecting himself. But since it’s a championship fight, the ref isn’t gonna stop it that soon. Great come from behind victory, but he needs some major improvement in his stand up game.
The Knicks landed the Big Three years ago.
Eddy, Curry, Jr
Go Germany, go Dirk
referring to your question if boozer or Lee should join Forces with Chi-town: definetely boozer As He brings good Inside scoring. He’s also Ã good rebounder and i think Ã better 1on1 defender than Lee. This way the “Big Three” don’t have to score 30+ points each and every1 is able to Play fewer minutes thus being max Power come Playoff Time.
FYI Glenn Rice did not chase a ring, he was traded from CHA to LA for Eddie Jones. He was considered the missing link until his hot as wife questioned PJ about Rick Fox getting more burn than him. Mitch Richmond was the one chasing that ring with the Lakers. I sure hope the Celts scoop up Fisher just to keep him away from the Lakers, because without Fisher the Lakers would not of won this year. His leadership and clutch shooting put them over the top.
@tl lesnar not protecting himself? His arms were covering his whole head except the side of it! Josh Rosenthal (the ref) did a good job in not succumbing to the urge to stop it early. If it were Mazzagatti or Lavigne us fans would have been robbed of a good fight.
Without Fisher, LAL would have lost to Boston. Fisher hit two big 3 pointers. I forgot the game, I believe it was Game 4.
fisher is a hack
I meant Orlando! My mistake!
What if Wade Goes to dallas. S/T Dampier, Boubois and No 1 picks. A Mavs team with Kidd/Wade/marrion/dirk, and Jet coming off the bench sounds like it could beat the lakers.
@jdstorm: don’t forget tuff juice, caron butler.
“which coupled with Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah would make the Bulls a tougher squad than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”
hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
bruce
maybe without fisher they are up 20 in all games and dont need those big shots.
jj
ron wouldnt last ten seconds with brock.
After Brock got up. I told everyone one in the room that if the 1st round bell sounded, Brock would win the fight. When round 2 started, I said brock was gonna get him to tap. I didn’t think it would be that easy. A triangle choke?! ah ha ha ha
Those Denver boys aint supposed to gas out like that. Carwin needs to work on his ground game and wrestling past the first round. Goddamn, he was kicking Brock’s ass.. no way Lesner could stand with him. Brock knew that, which is why he stayed on the ground when Carwin got up to let him stand up again.
In an endurance match… you give the edge to the better athlete. And I don’t think there’s a fighter out there more athletic and strong as Brock.
DAMN GOOD FIGHT.
Brock is a beast. Sound like some of these dudes on here lately and Dime writers on here are hoping that my Heat some how lose everybody since there teams aint getting sh!t and havent like the way our swag has been on here lately but if we land Lebron tomm since we already have Bosh and Wade they will be the 1st ones to jump on the banwagon. Wade 2010-2011 finals MVP