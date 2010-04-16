Great News For The Knicks: NBA Salary Cap Projection Higher Than Expected

While there’s been debate all year as to where the NBA Salary Cap will land next season, ESPN.com’s Chris Sheridan is reporting that the league’s Board of Governors projected the 2010-11 cap will be $56.1 million – $2 million to $3 million more than expected. Obviously, this is great news for the Knicks, who will be able to comfortably sign two max-contract free agents this summer.
Because of the worldwide economic downturn, the league had warned teams last July to expect the salary cap to be significantly lower — perhaps as low as $51 million.
Other teams that will be positively affected by Friday’s news include the Nets, Heat, Wizards, Bulls, Clippers and Timberwolves.
This is not only good news for teams and players seeking max deals, but also role players and other free agents that will inevitably fill out rosters. The joke around the league this season has been that if the Knicks got LeBron and someone else, they wouldn’t even have enough money to field 12-15 guys. Now, that shouldn’t be a problem.
Phew! I was afraid that all the players would go broke! Now I know that they can buy as many guns, limo drivers, and as much booze and pot as they need!
@dagwaller
That’s cold!
@ Aron haha yea well it’s been that kind of season for Wizards fans
Given the Knicks ability to throw money to every 7 foot looser, what should we expect ? A trade for Greg Oden, maybe.
Why are you guys always mentioning the Knicks who are going to be the biggest losers out of everybody come this summer for tanking for 2 years just to wait for 2010. Thats George W Bush jr type of thinking and thats Y they are the type of franchise they are now. Lebron james has a loaded team and players so versitile that they can match any teams style of basketball now. They have the players stop Orlandos perimeters 3 point shooters and Shaq to body up Howard, Players fast enough to keep up with the Suns run and gun if they make it to the championships, and they have players big enough to stop the lakers big 3 with Sahq, Big Z, and Varejo. If he doesnt win a championship now hes never going to win 1 and the media will slowly turn on him. He also has a great GM. The Heat is the team that will have the biggest edge over everyteam because they only need a few more pieces and most of all they Have D-Wade and SOUTH BEACH and its crazy hot women and lifestyle. Bosh or Aamre will be in a Heat uniform next year and i think its going to be Amare. And they can sign another Solid player who from my understanding Riley is targeting Rudy Gay. What does N.Y. have that will make a player say OMG i want to play for N.Y.. From there track record they will waste money on somebody who wont live up to expectations and i doubt anybody wants to go there and be the lauging stock of the NBA once Lebron and Wade stay with there teams. Lets be realistic when we are talikng about players that might switch teams and who may be the biggest winners this summer…
Looking forward to seeing who NY overpays in a panic. Donnie Walsh should be fired by 2012.
great news 4 jazz
this is good news for role players, bench players and restricted free agents.
as for lebron james in NY, sheeeeit, he might as well go. with the roster they have in cleveland, this is really as good as it is going to get for him in ohio.
their too good to ever get another lottery pick. and NO free agent is going to sign there. danny ferry only managed to get larry hughes to sign there as a significant free agent…and he aint even significant.
and…the Cavs frontline is old and slow. big z gonna retire; chip or no chip. and shaq aint gonna be resigned. so if they best they can roll out on their frontline for the next 4yrs is lebron, hickson and varejo……sheeeit, championships are not made of that lineup.
lebron is gonna stay in cleveland (that jersey switch let us all know), but i dont see why he should. in 2yrs, the Knicks are gonna have better players and more talent tht cleveland.
remember, the celts went from 19 STRAIGHT LOSSES to NBA CHAMPS the VERY next season.
Interesting, Heckler. Not sure that I agree with you, but interesting. With Shaq’s contract expiring soon and Jamison’s expiring around the time that he won’t be good anymore, they might have some money in the upcoming years to sign someone good. Not to mention Mo Williams contract will expire in a couple years. They might not get draft picks, but who wouldn’t want to play with LeBron?
Keep on thinking that the Knicks are gonna overspend or totally panic if you want, but Donnie had plenty of opportunity to do that and has been calm and patient. He’s gone on record as saying he won’t overspend for players that aren’t worth the money. This isn’t really just about Lebron, but about changing the loose spending ways the franchise has had over the years. Donnie is going to bring sanity to the franchise and a much improved team, regardless of what Lebron decides to do.
would you want a player on your team who’s worried about being laughed at? Remember Pat Ewing was the lone superstar on a Knicks team that went to the Finals because they had players who were mentally tough and hungry and didn’t give a —- who they were playing against. i don’t want LeBron I want the player who’s gonna say “—- LeBron, let’s ball!” As far as Greg Oden, at the right price I’d pick him up if I were the Knicks (like an even swap for Curry). I see Walsh putting together a playoff team (sixth or seventh seed caliber) that will have next years free agent class all wanting to go there and those who turned NY down will be kicking themselves in the ass two years later when NY is in the Finals. You heard it here first and may have heard it here last but remember where you heard it when it comes to past. Peace.
Man, now that the cap is nice and high and NY is in the best possible position we can pretty much confirm that they will make the worst possible move as usual. Starting with seeking out Isaiah and Stephon to build around, then getting rid of lee and re-acquiring Darko to make sure he doesn’t continue to get better. D’Antoni will then fuck up Toney Douglas’ career as Jordan Hill continues to improve under a real ass coach. Oh, and they will also resign TMac with a max deal and he’ll get injured first game. yeah, that sounds about right. Kill me now.
Seriously though, I hope we just get joe johsnon for reasonable money and some other solid players, then wait out a year to possibly pry carmelo from the nuggs and C.paul from the hornets(not impossible if they find themselves sinking deeper into financial issues) But obviously these are just the dreams(and nightmares) of a dreamer….
Lebron signs a 2yr contract with a player option for the 3rd year, thus giving the cavs a fair shot at a 3 peat. After that its off to NY to play with melo who signed with the Knicks in 2011 where they win rings until retirement.
The Knicks need 200 million to overhaul the whole roster and coaching staff.