Great News For The Knicks: NBA Salary Cap Projection Higher Than Expected

While there’s been debate all year as to where the NBA Salary Cap will land next season, ESPN.com’s Chris Sheridan is reporting that the league’s Board of Governors projected the 2010-11 cap will be $56.1 million – $2 million to $3 million more than expected. Obviously, this is great news for the Knicks, who will be able to comfortably sign two max-contract free agents this summer.

Because of the worldwide economic downturn, the league had warned teams last July to expect the salary cap to be significantly lower — perhaps as low as $51 million. Other teams that will be positively affected by Friday’s news include the Nets, Heat, Wizards, Bulls, Clippers and Timberwolves.

This is not only good news for teams and players seeking max deals, but also role players and other free agents that will inevitably fill out rosters. The joke around the league this season has been that if the Knicks got LeBron and someone else, they wouldn’t even have enough money to field 12-15 guys. Now, that shouldn’t be a problem.

