Great Scott! Tinker Hatfield Does It Again

Well it looks like you won’t need a DeLorean to possibly get your hands on the Nike Air Mag automatic lacing system that Michael J. Fox rocked in Back to the Future. According to the World Intellectual Property Organization’s website, it seems like Tinker Hatfield and the staff in Nike’s Innovation Kitchen are hard at work attempting to bring this once unheard of idea to the sneaker masses.

From the abstract:

An article of footwear with an automatic lacing system is disclosed. The automatic lacing system provides a set of straps that can be automatically opened and closed to switch between a loosened and tightened position of the upper. The article further includes an automatic ankle cinching system that is configured to automatically adjust an ankle portion of the upper.

The obvious silhouette that could possibly don this futuristic technology seems to be the Nike Hyperdunk, simply for the fact that most of the design elements were derived from the Nike Air Mag in the movie. Much like the McFly version of the Hypderdunk that dropped back in 2008, these are surely to be a coveted cornerstone to any sneakerhead’s collection.

No word yet on when this illusive technology might be dropping or even what the shoe might look like, but if you know the movie, then the year 2015 might ring a bell.

