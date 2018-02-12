Greg Oden Will Try Returning To The Basketball Court With The BIG3

02.12.18 4 weeks ago

Getty Image

Greg Oden was thought to be a generational talent coming out of Ohio State in 2008. The 7-footer was going to help revolutionize the center position, and his skills on both ends made him the top overall pick of the Blazers, going ahead of Kevin Durant.

Oden played in 82 games his first two seasons in the NBA, battling a variety of leg injuries that eventually forced him to miss three full seasons. At 26 years old, Oden finished his NBA career with the Miami Heat, appearing in 23 games mostly off the bench in 2013-14 before retiring due to the general wear his body had taken.

Now, Oden is 30 years old and while he’s been out of the league for some time he apparently hasn’t lost the itch to try and play ball. Oden will try to make his return to the basketball court later this year as a member of The BIG3’s draft pool.

