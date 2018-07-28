Getty Image

One cool thing about The Basketball Tournament is that, every now and then, players that any hoops fans can recognize will pop up. For example, in 2018, Jimmer Fredette has his own team, while the squad of Syracuse alumni that has become a fixture during the event features names like Hakim Warrick.

While there are plenty of other ex-NBA players on the myriad of rosters, few are bigger (both figuratively and literally) than Greg Oden. The former No. 1 overall pick plays for Scarlet & Gray, a squad full of former Ohio State hoopers like Jared Sullinger and Aaron Craft.

Now 30, Oden made his debut in The Basketball Tournament on Friday night, suiting up for Scarlet & Gray in their Super 16 win over Primetime Players. It was the first time in more than two years Oden took the floor in a competitive basketball game, as he last played for the Jiangsu Dragons in the Chinese Basketball Association in early 2016.