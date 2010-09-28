Greg Oden: “Is There Any Proof That I’m A Bust?”

The word “Bust” gets thrown around a lot these days. Perhaps it’s the new world we live in where everyone wants information and results now, and the only thing that’s allowed time to mature is cheese and wine. But when you think about it, we’ve all been pretty unfair to Greg Oden. Sure Kevin Durant‘s rise to Top 5 player in the NBA after only three years has something to do with that, but we’ve been judging G.O. since before he even played an NBA game. So you can understand why he takes exception to those who claim he’s a bust three years and 82 games into his career.
“Is there any proof that I’m a bust?” Oden told The Oregonian‘s Joe Freeman. “All there is proof of is that I have bad luck with injuries. When I was out there on the floor, I think I did pretty good for myself. I’ve never really had enough time to play and actually improve. I think last year at the beginning of the year I did OK, started to head down that path. Unfortunately I had an injury. But I’ve prepared myself all summer to be an All-Star and be as healthy as I can be and I’m going to keep doing that until I’m able to do that.”
When you look at Oden’s numbers, you can see why the Blazers aren’t ready to label him a bust either. In the 21 games he played for the Blazers last season, Oden averaged a solid 11.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in under 24 minutes a night. But none of that really matters when he can’t stay on the floor.
Earlier this summer, I asked Durant if he ever thought back to the 2007 NBA Draft and wished he had been the No. 1 pick.
“Nah, ’cause I like the position I’m in,” said Durant. “If I was the No. 1 pick I might not have been here today. You know, been on the cover of this game (NBA Elite 11). I might not have been in the All-Star Game. I might not have been all that stuff. I was thrown into the fire early and I had to be the so-called, “The Man.” If I was on another team it maybe wouldn’t have been like that, so I’m excited I got that opportunity. God has put me in some great positions so I gotta do my best to take advantage of ’em.”
I suspect Oden is looking to a higher power as well as he tries to make it back on the court this season – a date that no one seems to know. When asked if he would be ready to play by Christmas, Oden threw up his hands and shrugged his shoulders.
While the bust status will continue to loom until Oden can be a consistent force on the court, it will be interesting to see whether or not the Blazers sign him to an extension in the next month. Oden has until October 31 to ink a new deal before he becomes a restricted free agent at the end of the season.
What do you think? Is Oden a bust? Should the Blazers sign him to an extension?
There’s a difference with someone who produces when he is on the court but is just always injured as apposed to someone who gets the chance over and over and never does anything,Kwame Brown would be a good example of that. I dont think Oden is a bust averagin 11 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks a game isnt bad at all. He gets injured, it happens.
they can probably get him at a nicely discounted rate. even if he is only the 15th man on the roster and never plays it is worth it just in case he is healthy.
look i feel bad for the dude that he is injury prone and he happens to be in the same class as durant whom is already top 5 in the league. that said, a number 1 pick should average more than 11pts and 8 rbs per game..sorry! stay on the floor but in 3 years he has played a total of less than 1 season….sorry but right now you can interpret it as you want but he is a bust…period! stay on the floor and than we can re-evaluate!
Oden is not a bust… He’s busted! Corny jokes aside, the blazers should cut their losses if he’s not making huge progress by Oct 31.
11.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in under 24 minutes a night is actually great.
He could easily develop into 20/12/3blocks guy, which is basically what dwight howard is.
@Jay
So its right to say injuries which is something no one ever could control would make Oden a bust? There’s not much logic behind that. Yes hes a number one pick and under other circumstances Id say those averages arent good enough for a #1, but thats not fair to call him a bust because of his injuries.
I feel real bad for dude. You could tell his feelings are hurt on that “is there any proff that I’m a bust?” line.
HOWEVER, he totally HAS been a bust so far, I mean your best numbers aren’t what everyone was hoping for, and you’ve been injured more than healthy, sooooooo…..yeah that’s the proof right there dag. It’s harsh but it’s fair, na’mean?
It’s too early to call him a bust, he’s only in year 4, still under his original rookie contract, and when healthy, does produce. Difference between him and Kwame was that Kwame DID NOT produce, and Kwame was healthier. Give him a couple of years and if he’s still injured consistently and unable to contribute in the amount of games Portland needs from him, then tag the label.
I second what Kermit says.
Oden was not only playing well last year prior to the injury, but he was really finding his groove in the post. Something I never thought I would see.
But at this point, yes he is a bust. Injuries suck, but they play a part in how he is measured. But if he can play a complete season and give the same effort the bust label will no longer apply.
Oden is a good kid, I really like his game. He can easily still become a very good center in the league. He won’t ever be able to say he is the best player in his draft, but he can surely become a good player and has the potential to become a dominant player if he continues to improve.
NOT a bust, but unlucky with injuries thus far.
He should stick to photography…
First off, am I the only one who can’t believe he’s only been in the league for three years? If someone had asked me, I probably would have said eight. Damn.
Secondly, he’s definitely not a bust because of injuries. He hasn’t even had the same injury twice! They’ve all been different. He’s no Yao or Walton, who had/have the same injuries repeatedly. I think Oden will have a good season.
Um, is Greg Oden retarded?
Is there evidence that Greg Oden is a bust?
Yes, there is overwhelming evidence that he is a bust. Here it goes:
1) The guy drafted behind you is the new up-and-coming face of the NBA and is a favorite in the race for MVP and seeing as how the Thunder are considered to a contender for the Western Conference crown, the Blazers have essentially fallen off the map over the course of the last 2 seasons. The Trailblazers are Roy’s team, not Odens.
2) 11.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in under 24 minutes a night. You think these are amazing stats? You’ve gotta be kidding me. These are his BEST numbers over a 21 game stretch. TWENTY ONE GAMES FOR CRYING OUT LOUD. There is a reason the Blazers don’t put him out on the floor more than 24 minutes a night and it’s only partially due to the risk of injury. He is simply clueless and lacks definitive skills ont he offensive skills. I mean for crying out loud the dude can’t turn left, let alone dribble a basketball with his left hand. He is absoultely horrendous on the offensive end. His points come in trash time and pretty much all he’s capable of really doing is dunking. Simply put, he is an offensive liability.
3) Going back to the 11.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in under 24 minutes a night. You think these are amazing stats? Get this, another Blazers LEGEND if you will, by the na,e of Sam Bowie posted these numbers:
10.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.78 blocks per game.[8] He hit 45.2% of his attempted field goals (2,127 made of 4,702 attempted), and 30.2% of his three-point shots (32 made of 106 attempted). NOT 21 games, but his CAREER. Look eerily similar? If people can label SAM BOWIE a BUST, GREG ODEN isn’t TOO FAR behind.
how is he a bust? he just has bad luck. those numbers on 36mpg are 16 12 and 3.5 i imagine he can get that is he stays healthy.
For the following reason, I don’t think Oden is a bust: his injuries have limited his production, not his skill. The majority of us would have taken him over Durant a few years ago.
For the following reason, I think that Oden IS a bust: it’s not as if he never had injuries before. Portland should have taken that into account when making him the #1 pick overall.
Good player? When healthy, yes. Franchise cornerstones need to stay healthy, though, and Oden hasn’t been healthy for years.
Injuries happen as a player ages…. how old is Oden, 50ish?
For real though, he’s not a bust. Just unlucky with injuries. If he’s in the league for 5 years and can’t stay healthy, then he’s no longer simply “unlucky” and we can tag him injury prone or a bust. I hope he can take his training seriously this time. Last year he looked like he was carrying way too much extra weight.
The answer to this question is so easy that its not even funny. Greg was suppose to be the next Dwight Howard and he only averages 11/8/2 as the #1 pick when healthy. Thats a bust and im not even going to talk about the injuries and hes expected to miss half this season lol… BUST IS CORRECT
The dude doesn’t play like a first pick should. 11 points and 8 rebounds? that’s alright, but you get injured too much. You have no hardiness. If you start averaging 20pts12rebs/3blks your bust label will disappear
I don’t understand this but I agree with Turncoat. How can you label Sam Bowie a bust when he like ODEN is 7’1″ and injury-prone. I think Greg Oden is in a very familiar situation here. Greg Oden is to Kevin Durant what Sam Bowie was to Michael Jordan. I mean if you are goin to label Sam Bowie the biggest bust of all-time, Greg Oden definitely deserves some recognition. You think Sam Bowie asked to have a injury-plagued career? F- No. What’s sad is Sam Bowie’s CAREER numbers are actually better than ODEN’S.
It’s like this: If Greg Oden isn’t a bust because he’s just been “unlucky with injuries”, then we should be saying the same thing about Sam Bowie.
Sure, he has time to change this, but the legacy he’s built looks Sam-like (this is from Wikipedia):
“Over his career, Bowie averaged 10.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.78 blocks per game“
Sorry @ Turncoat for basically saying what you said…in my defense, your post was too dang lonnnng!! LOL my fault
There’s 2 school’s of thought on how you can perceive a bust:
1) A bust is someone who doesn’t perform up to their draft status/hype whether injuries are part of the equation or not.
2) A bust is someone who doesn’t perform up to their draft status/hype when they’ve had a legitimate chance on the court to prove their stock.
If you fall into the first school of thought, Oden is a bust. He was the first pick in the draft and he hasn’t done shit. If you’re in the second school of thought, he hasn’t had a chance to prove himself yet, so he can’t be labeled a bust.
I’m in the first school… this nigga’s Sam Bowie.
poor fella- isn’t one of his legs a few inches shorter than the other? no wonder hes got no coordination and is so injury prone.
I agree he’s not a bust. It feels like ages ago that people were talking about GO like he was a god. What was his ceiling again? What is it about this guy that makes him so amazing? Then again I like the dude and think he’s going to make it
Probably this generations Bill Walton (ironic given that Walton was drafted 1st overall by Portland). Cant call him a bust, its just sad.
Bust has many meanings. If you think injuries factor in then yes, Oden is a bust so far. If not, hes simply unlucky.
Actually is lucky. Most of his injuries were freak ones, none of them recurring ones like Walton’s foot or Kobe’s knees/finger. I really hope this year he finally stays on the court.
11.5/8.2/2.3 are REALLY good numbers for a 2nd year center in 24 minutes a game. per 36 that rounds up to 16.7/12.8/3.4
Compare Dwight’s 2nd year
15.8/12.5/1.4 in 37 minutes.
Not so bad eh?
In his own way Odens been through a baptism by fire. Been hated on, injured, and ridiculed (nude pictures). Just like KD was trusted with being “the man” as a rookie both experiences can make or break a player.
It looks like the experiences haven’t destroyed Oden but hardened him. I’m just saying after all he’s been through a lot of guys would just quietly slink away and hope everyone forgets they exist. Other guys would get depressed and gain a lot of weight. GO is out there working on his game (good sign means he hasn’t given up) and also by talking showing he isn’t done fighting.
A weaker man would just give up
Comparing Oden to KD just isn’t right, they’re not on the same level anymore…
But if you compare Oden to another bad luck injury big man like Bynum, then yeah, Oden is a BUST.
I think it’s too early to tell but the road does seem to be leading to Bustville.
Right now he gets the benefit of the doubt regarding the injuries but if they continue to plague him for another 2-3 years, I’d consider him a 100% bust…especially if guys picked behind him (Horford, Noah, Green, etc.) keep developing into All-Star’s…
In other news, I was going to compare Oden’s numbers with Todd MacCulloch’s so I peeped MacCulloch’s wikipedia page only to find that the dude is apparently a pinball wizard!!!
Bust !!! fucken if someone cant produce the numbers he is expected to, for whatever reason (eg. injuries, attitude on the court, off-court issues, lack of talent, etc) dude is a bust. whatever the excuse is, bust is a bust.
Lets make this simple. If dude looks like a bust, acts like a bust, referred 100X over as a bust, dude is a BUST.
Is Oden a bust? IMO Oden is a busted lemon. Just watch, with my luck, Oden becomes a RFA and the Raptors sign him to lucrative contract that nobody else matches and I have to painfully watch him for 82 games next yr. aaaarrgh
I think that there is another way to look at this that nobody has mentioned….
“Bust” also has to do with the team’s expectations when they drafted you!
Portland is a cursed franchise when it comes to drafting centers. Don’t think those cats aren’t biting their nails. When have you ever seen a big man become LESS INJURY PRONE with age? I can’t think of one, but maybe ya’ll can? Anybody?…..(crickets chirping)
Dude is a bust, sorry for him but he hasn’t played in 3 years and when he did he turned into the Human Foul Machine. Great size and defensive but there are many a player who have been wasted due to injuries. Again, he is a giannnt bust. If ur number 1 in the draft u had certain expectations to be good and to help ur team, he’s done neither, therefore, buster brown
Greg Oden: “Is There Any Proof That I’m A Bust?”
YES, Mr BIG FRA-GILE, his name Kevin Durant, the number 2 pick of 2007.
oden is not a bust yet!..ur just an old dude trying to stay healthy..
He is not a bust, i still believe he can develop into an All-Star. Oden wants to produce, if he is healty for longer than 30 games he will produce.
Kwame is a bust, Milicic is a bust, eddy Curry is a bust….but Oden isn’t a bust …..
If you cannot play, then you are a bust. What good are you if you cant showcase your talents?
He’s probably not a bust, but Kevin Durant is working hard to make him look like one.