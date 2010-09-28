Greg Oden: “Is There Any Proof That I’m A Bust?”

The word “Bust” gets thrown around a lot these days. Perhaps it’s the new world we live in where everyone wants information and results now, and the only thing that’s allowed time to mature is cheese and wine. But when you think about it, we’ve all been pretty unfair to Greg Oden. Sure Kevin Durant‘s rise to Top 5 player in the NBA after only three years has something to do with that, but we’ve been judging G.O. since before he even played an NBA game. So you can understand why he takes exception to those who claim he’s a bust three years and 82 games into his career.

“Is there any proof that I’m a bust?” Oden told The Oregonian‘s Joe Freeman. “All there is proof of is that I have bad luck with injuries. When I was out there on the floor, I think I did pretty good for myself. I’ve never really had enough time to play and actually improve. I think last year at the beginning of the year I did OK, started to head down that path. Unfortunately I had an injury. But I’ve prepared myself all summer to be an All-Star and be as healthy as I can be and I’m going to keep doing that until I’m able to do that.”

When you look at Oden’s numbers, you can see why the Blazers aren’t ready to label him a bust either. In the 21 games he played for the Blazers last season, Oden averaged a solid 11.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in under 24 minutes a night. But none of that really matters when he can’t stay on the floor.

Earlier this summer, I asked Durant if he ever thought back to the 2007 NBA Draft and wished he had been the No. 1 pick.

“Nah, ’cause I like the position I’m in,” said Durant. “If I was the No. 1 pick I might not have been here today. You know, been on the cover of this game (NBA Elite 11). I might not have been in the All-Star Game. I might not have been all that stuff. I was thrown into the fire early and I had to be the so-called, “The Man.” If I was on another team it maybe wouldn’t have been like that, so I’m excited I got that opportunity. God has put me in some great positions so I gotta do my best to take advantage of ’em.”

I suspect Oden is looking to a higher power as well as he tries to make it back on the court this season – a date that no one seems to know. When asked if he would be ready to play by Christmas, Oden threw up his hands and shrugged his shoulders.

While the bust status will continue to loom until Oden can be a consistent force on the court, it will be interesting to see whether or not the Blazers sign him to an extension in the next month. Oden has until October 31 to ink a new deal before he becomes a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

What do you think? Is Oden a bust? Should the Blazers sign him to an extension?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.