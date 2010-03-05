Greg Oden says he might be back this season

Three months ago, when I saw Greg Oden rolling around the Rose Garden floor looking like somebody had kicked a hole in his knee, I assumed like everybody else that he was at least done for this season — and quite possibly done for his career.
But with his Portland Trail Blazers surprisingly still in the Western Conference playoff picture despite significant injuries to Oden and more than half of the rest of the roster (including All-Star Brandon Roy), now Oden is hinting he might be able to come back as the Blazers make their postseason push.
Indiana Pacers beat writer Mike Wells says Oden, an Indiana native, has been doing some light jogging on a treadmill this week. From today’s Indianapolis Star:
Oden now practically lives in the weight room, working to strengthen his leg. It’s a long shot, but he hopes to return before the season ends.
“There’s a possibility,” he said. “I couldn’t give you an exact time, but I do know there’s a possibility.”
Given the nature of his most recent injury, a broken kneecap, I’m pretty sure Oden is just being optimistic. He won’t be back this season. Given his medical history, the Blazers wouldn’t want to risk it, either; they’ve already got a solid shot-blocking and rebounding center in trade deadline acquisition Marcus Camby, and have developed a chemistry with the few healthy bodies they do have.
Should the Blazers (currently in 8th place) draw a first-round matchup with the Lakers (1st), Oden would be ideal to have available against L.A.’s massive and talented front line. But looking long-term, shutting G.O. down and starting over next year would be the smart play.
It’s going to be soooo sad when he busts his knee again. I don’t know when it’s gonna happen, but it’s definitely going to happen again. It seems like his destiny or something. I feel mad bad for this dude.
I beg you don’t please. Rushing back never works. Has anybody ever succeded. Even J.Kidd is a shell of a former self. The only people I’ve seen bounce back close to normal. K-Mart,JR SMith-Denver
J.Rich,Amare-Phx
Wade,Gilbert-Tim Grover
Kobe-Tim& something is wrong with dude. IN a good way. I think he’d play in a wheelchair if he could.
Michael Redd took a year off & still came back overweight with no trust in the knee. Take your time bud. F the blazers & your career & body mean more than anybody else. I don’t care for money sake,fans,bloggers. NO
love Go’s attitude.
You’re gonna WHAT!!??!!?
Greg Oden is having bad breaks with his injuries. He is lucky that his team is very supportive and willing to get him back on track. Good luck to him on the recovery part. But he shouldn’t rush back till 100 percent. K Mart used to be a shot blocking beast and fast break runner when he was with the Nets but now he just lost his agility. Even Gilbert wasn’t the same after the knee injury. Give it time! Portland will do good with or without Oden.
I hope he doesnt do it either..
Him coming back wont put the Blazers over the top.. if anything him coming back early wont even make much of a difference.. he barely figured out how to stay in a game without FT anyways..
Now he’d come back with no timing and a fresh off the table knee??
Shut it down for the season GO.. your going to overwork that ONE knee and it’ll lead to a host of other injuries..
the blazers don’t need Oden, they were the 4th seed last year without him, he would have absolutely zero impact. The Vanilla Gorilla on the other hand would be huge, but that ain’t happening
This fossil’s bones are too brittle to be making quick come backs. Aim for next season gramps.
would anyone on portand’s staff be dumb enough to let him play?
i hate to say it but i think Oden will be injured more often than Yao throughout his career.
Portland ain’t gonna let this man play….they’re also not gonna let him take any pictures of his training either…
Greg should stay shut down for the season. There’s just too much for him to lose if tries to rush back.
I love his attitude and I know what it’s like but damn take your time. Kill in summerleauge play and destroy your practice partners. Do the yao and sit on a chair shooting half days. Work out and be ready. He’ll be back and when it’s all said and done he;ll be on at least 5 all star teams. Dude is a beast and a workhorse and he’s become very strong mentaly. Let’s just hope the dude stays healthy
oden dont waist your time coming back you are a bust
@ Cory-learn how to submit message before responding, and a bust? Injury prone yes, but before the injury was putting up double doubles and his D was killing teams.
He will not touch the floor this season. Anybody that has torn an ACL or had severe knee problems you need a year before you can come back strong. You can’t replace game action with a treadmill or eliptical, his conditioning will be for shit trying to come back early.
I feel bad for dude but he’s never going to live up to being a #1 over all pick or play a full 82
I’d take 40 games if I get the playoffs also and he will never live up to #1 since Durant is #2 and is becoming one of the best players in the L.
Greg Oden… wear some knee pads and don’t come back until next year and make damn well sure you droppng 20pts 10rebs and 2 blocks on dudes next year!