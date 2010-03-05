Greg Oden says he might be back this season

Three months ago, when I saw Greg Oden rolling around the Rose Garden floor looking like somebody had kicked a hole in his knee, I assumed like everybody else that he was at least done for this season — and quite possibly done for his career.

But with his Portland Trail Blazers surprisingly still in the Western Conference playoff picture despite significant injuries to Oden and more than half of the rest of the roster (including All-Star Brandon Roy), now Oden is hinting he might be able to come back as the Blazers make their postseason push.

Indiana Pacers beat writer Mike Wells says Oden, an Indiana native, has been doing some light jogging on a treadmill this week. From today’s Indianapolis Star:

Oden now practically lives in the weight room, working to strengthen his leg. It’s a long shot, but he hopes to return before the season ends. “There’s a possibility,” he said. “I couldn’t give you an exact time, but I do know there’s a possibility.”

Given the nature of his most recent injury, a broken kneecap, I’m pretty sure Oden is just being optimistic. He won’t be back this season. Given his medical history, the Blazers wouldn’t want to risk it, either; they’ve already got a solid shot-blocking and rebounding center in trade deadline acquisition Marcus Camby, and have developed a chemistry with the few healthy bodies they do have.

Should the Blazers (currently in 8th place) draw a first-round matchup with the Lakers (1st), Oden would be ideal to have available against L.A.’s massive and talented front line. But looking long-term, shutting G.O. down and starting over next year would be the smart play.