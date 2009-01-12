That’s right, I said it. Greg Oden needs to step his game up, and I’m sure Blazer fans agree with me. If Portland has any delusions of grandeur, then they need to hire a retired NBA big man (like the Magic have done with Patrick Ewing) and teach this 7-foot, 285-pound center a thing or two.

Kareem, Hakeem, David, Moses or even Bill Walton, find someone to work with this kid. Heck, I’d even take Shawn Bradley at this point. While many believe that Joel Przybilla should be starting, the fact is that Oden needs to learn how not to foul.

Take a look at this last four games:

1/2 vs. Hornets – 4 points, 4 rebounds, 4 fouls, 1 block in 16 minutes

1/4 at Lakers – 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 fouls, 0 blocks in 35 minutes

1/7 vs. Pistons – 4 points, 1 rebound, 4 fouls, 0 blocks in 13 minutes

1/10 vs. Warriors – 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 fouls, 0 blocks in 26 minutes

The minutes are there for the taking as long as Oden can stay on the floor. If he can figure that out, this Blazers team is going to be dangerous in the playoffs.

What does Oden need to do to become the Odenator?

