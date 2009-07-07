Greg Oden’s Girl is Bad

Thanks to Blaze of Love, we’re getting a glimpse into Greg Oden‘s greatest career accomplishment thus far.
Here’s how it ranks right now. (5) His 25-point, 12-rebound, 4-block game in the National Championship vs. Florida. (4) The cologne Greg by Greg Oden. (3) His 24-point, 15-board, 2-block outing against Milwaukee in January. (2) That chick in the short pink dress/shirt. (1) Candyce.
I think that last picture on the beach is in direct violation of the Man Code.
Source: Blaze of Love
You ain’t never lied. She even makes him look younger…
LOL…I said “ain’t never” should be
You ain’t neva lied…
Whats wrong with the last pic, I did it, What? Say something (lol).
BTW She’s Aiight, bout and 8. Plus why would you think his girl wouldn’t be hot he’s and F’in’ millionaire.
Shes a decent ball player to…she plays for butler university
he probably had to do that on the beach to do HER on the beach later on…
@ fed agree with u, 8 seems about right.
I ain’t saying she’s a gold digger…
@kudabeen
lol, i agree dude
Did Oden get botox?
What happend to his corduroy forehead?
He should work his post up moves instate of posting his motherfucking pic’s of journeys.
Go to the gym Greg, Go!
By the way she is cute. That’s my boy Greg. but Go the gyme greg Gooooooooooooooo!
He’s old enough to be her dad…
Look what happens when he relaxes, starts aging in reverse!
She’s cute, he’s fucking huge
Ha ha ha! @ nerditry Post #11
Greg Oden is the Benjamin Button of the NBA.
‘He’s old enough to be her dad…’
Dammit, Oden’s old enough to be her dad’s dad. Dude is like 83 or something.
…i hope he doesnt get injured gettin out the pool
“…i hope he doesnt get injured gettin out the pool”
Hahahahahahha huuuuuuuuuuuuuuge!
@15
hahaha i’m dyin
Her names on top, go figure….
Wow, the Benjamin Button comment was ownage.
Damn… Both her and the gyal in the pink dress look good!
His list of accomplishments in life has to include McLovin
[img396.imageshack.us]
My mans drinkin wine from a damned box!!!
he’s Black Moses. If Moses wasn’t originally black himself.
She ain’t nice and the chick in the pink must’ve been 6’9 because she don’t even look small next to him.
Gred Oden’s grand daughter is cute
and we all thought he got those ailing knees because he was playing basketball…
8 is high, I’ve dated better. She like a 6.5 NY numbers. Sorry folks, but I guess that’s an 8 for him.He is dumb old looking. He needs to bag a celebrity b4 getting any street cred.
Oden has a long way to go to catch up with Bynum creds
Why are all these dudes drinking wine, with no chics in sight? What part of the game is that?
[img396.imageshack.us]
I guess they don’t drink beer at Ohio St. About %99.999 at other colleges do.
PS- That chic is good looking. But for a millionaire, he can definitely do better. Even if he is Greg Oden.
Greg Oden does a lot of women in Portland. He does them all
WTF with the last pic?
Why are we looking at pictures of Greg Oden with his grandchild?
Why are we looking at pictures of Eddy Curry?
CB is cool as hell! She was a women’s Butler Basketball player and is a down to earth bad ass bitch. Her and Greg are great together and I hope it lasts.
yeah i have the same question.. What’s wrong with the last picture… By the way what is the so called “Man’s Code”. Sorry for being naive but i don’t really know what it is…