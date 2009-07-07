Greg Oden’s Girl is Bad

Thanks to Blaze of Love, we’re getting a glimpse into Greg Oden‘s greatest career accomplishment thus far.

Here’s how it ranks right now. (5) His 25-point, 12-rebound, 4-block game in the National Championship vs. Florida. (4) The cologne Greg by Greg Oden. (3) His 24-point, 15-board, 2-block outing against Milwaukee in January. (2) That chick in the short pink dress/shirt. (1) Candyce.



I think that last picture on the beach is in direct violation of the Man Code.

Source: Blaze of Love