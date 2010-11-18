Greg Oden’s Road To Redemption: 5 NBA Teams That Should Sign Him

June 28, 2007. I can remember the night as if it was yesterday. In case you don’t remember, that was the night of the 2007 NBA Draft. Now almost three and a half years later, we’ve come to this. As you know by now, Greg Oden will undergo microfracture surgery on his left knee Friday and miss the remainder of the 2010-11 season – a season that never was for the former No. 1 pick. That means two out of his first four years in the League will have been spent in a suit, and between the other two, just 82 total games played. But don’t worry, this is just the preface to Oden’s road to redemption.

While some people like to throw around the “B-word” when they describe G.O., when he has played, he’s performed. With career averages of 9.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.43 blocked shots, that’s some solid basketball. So when he becomes a restricted free agent next summer, who’s going to make a move? Here are five NBA teams that should sign him:

Indiana Pacers
Who better to take the 2006 Indiana Mr. Basketball and former prep star at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis under their wing than the Pacers. Pairing him with Roy Hibbert in the frontcourt would be akin to a Tim Duncan-David Robinson tandem in San Antonio – if all goes well. Even if his time on the court is limited at first as he recovers from injury, just think about how great he’d be in the community

San Antonio Spurs
Speaking of the Spurs, is it crazy to think that they might be a suitable situation for Oden. Tim Duncan isn’t getting any younger, and Tiago Splitter could use the help up front. The Spurs front office is great at making moves like this, and taking a chance on the 22-year-old Oden isn’t really taking a chance at all.

Cleveland Cavaliers
If there’s one franchise that has a gaping hole in it, it’s Cleveland. While the Cavs have rebounded well considering LeBron’s departure (5-5 through the first 10 games), signing Oden would be a great look. The East is going to be run by centers like Dwight Howard, Amar’e Stoudemire and Joakim Noah for the foreseeable future, so bringing in the Ohio State alum wouldn’t be a bad look.

Minnesota Timberwolves
If there’s one team that likes to welcome the NBA’s tired, weary and huddled masses, it’s David Kahn’s T-Wolves. And why not? Someone once told me that the reason Kahn takes chances on guys like Darko Milicic and Sebastian Telfair – who have failed to live up to expectations elsewhere – is because if they succeed under his watch, he looks like a genius. It’s time to add Oden to that list.

Portland Trail Blazers
While I was thinking of putting Houston in this last spot, I don’t think they can deal with the headaches of an injured big man again. At the same time, I don’t think the Blazers are ready to give up on their guy either. As Kevin Durant (drafted No. 2) is in MVP discussion this year, there’s definitely a part of Portland’s psyche that needs to keep believing in Oden.

What do you think? Who will take a chance on Oden next summer? Where should he sign?

