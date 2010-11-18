Greg Oden’s Road To Redemption: 5 NBA Teams That Should Sign Him

June 28, 2007. I can remember the night as if it was yesterday. In case you don’t remember, that was the night of the 2007 NBA Draft. Now almost three and a half years later, we’ve come to this. As you know by now, Greg Oden will undergo microfracture surgery on his left knee Friday and miss the remainder of the 2010-11 season – a season that never was for the former No. 1 pick. That means two out of his first four years in the League will have been spent in a suit, and between the other two, just 82 total games played. But don’t worry, this is just the preface to Oden’s road to redemption.
While some people like to throw around the “B-word” when they describe G.O., when he has played, he’s performed. With career averages of 9.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.43 blocked shots, that’s some solid basketball. So when he becomes a restricted free agent next summer, who’s going to make a move? Here are five NBA teams that should sign him:
Indiana Pacers
Who better to take the 2006 Indiana Mr. Basketball and former prep star at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis under their wing than the Pacers. Pairing him with Roy Hibbert in the frontcourt would be akin to a Tim Duncan-David Robinson tandem in San Antonio – if all goes well. Even if his time on the court is limited at first as he recovers from injury, just think about how great he’d be in the community
San Antonio Spurs
Speaking of the Spurs, is it crazy to think that they might be a suitable situation for Oden. Tim Duncan isn’t getting any younger, and Tiago Splitter could use the help up front. The Spurs front office is great at making moves like this, and taking a chance on the 22-year-old Oden isn’t really taking a chance at all.
Cleveland Cavaliers
If there’s one franchise that has a gaping hole in it, it’s Cleveland. While the Cavs have rebounded well considering LeBron’s departure (5-5 through the first 10 games), signing Oden would be a great look. The East is going to be run by centers like Dwight Howard, Amar’e Stoudemire and Joakim Noah for the foreseeable future, so bringing in the Ohio State alum wouldn’t be a bad look.
Minnesota Timberwolves
If there’s one team that likes to welcome the NBA’s tired, weary and huddled masses, it’s David Kahn’s T-Wolves. And why not? Someone once told me that the reason Kahn takes chances on guys like Darko Milicic and Sebastian Telfair – who have failed to live up to expectations elsewhere – is because if they succeed under his watch, he looks like a genius. It’s time to add Oden to that list.
Portland Trail Blazers
While I was thinking of putting Houston in this last spot, I don’t think they can deal with the headaches of an injured big man again. At the same time, I don’t think the Blazers are ready to give up on their guy either. As Kevin Durant (drafted No. 2) is in MVP discussion this year, there’s definitely a part of Portland’s psyche that needs to keep believing in Oden.
What do you think? Who will take a chance on Oden next summer? Where should he sign?
No Pistons? We need a Big Body
Suns!! THey have the magical medical staff.
Greg Oden should resign with portland just out of good faith. Dude hasnt done shit for them, and i know those surgeries aint cheap
Detroit had the biggest hole in the middle.
Yea Loc you said what I was thinking…Suns apparently have a great medical staff! Grant Hill was busted up couldn’t get on the court, came to the Suns, now he’s like 3000 years old and still a very very solid starter. Shaq was old and busted last years in Miami, came to Suns and had a great year. The Cavs owners shouldn’t get mad at LBJ, he should be mad at the Suns med staff b/c they made Shaq look way better than he was when he played for the Cavs.
Suns. For sure. Plus they need some big bodies, and Nash will be gone this year anyway b/c they want to get some good pieces for him while his value is up
Oden’s Raven needs to take up photography full-time. Bball ain’t doin nothin for him. Photography is where the real fame and publicity are at…right, Big Greg? ;)
Indiana and Minn. don’t make a lot of sense–other than for PR purposes in IN since it his home state. Indiana has Hibbert who just keeps improving. It would be a stupid, duplicative twin towers idea to sign Oden. Similarly, Minn. just got rid of Jefferson because of a logjam with Love, why then mess things up with Oden?
If Hawks could scrounge up some $ (which they can’t because of salary commitments), they most certainly should take a flyer on Oden.
The Miami Heat. They can afford to wait for him to get healthy, and if he’s productive he fills their biggest hole.
Suns obv and it’s not even close
He’s going to the Heat.
I hope this guy comes back and tears it up. How terrible is it that this happened again.
K-Mart had microfracture on both knees I believe, he is hurt now, but I hope for the best.
Any team would be dumb not to offer this guy something if Portland doesn’t tender him the qualifying offer. True centers are not easy to find today.
Raps need a big like Oden to man the paint!
You forgot Vivid…there are some ladies out there who have old man fetishes…
he should go to OKC and team up with Durant.
Redemption? I don’t think that’s the right word to use. What does Oden have to be redeemed for exactly?
How about road to recover?
Lakers, he and Bynum can recover together
Isn’t signing players like Oden the main reason a strike may be happening next year?…Signing anyone that is as injury prone is Oden is more than 75% the reason why the league is not making money…Players are paid to sit.
I feel so bad for this guy. And the first team that came to mind was the Heat. He represents everything they need but we’ll see if he can bounce back from this. I’m afraid he might retire.
Sad story. I hope this doesn’t ruin him because he always seemed like such a thoughtful, good guy.
as MUCH as i was hoping for something like
“5 teams that should sign him:
…..*crickets*………. ”
i’ll have to say the Suns should definitely pursue it.
Thank GOD you didn’t say the knicks. The isiah days are OVER!
He should do to Toronto. That’s where he was going to go if the league didn’t institute the age restriction.
He would allow Bargs to move back to PF and would be a good move for the raps.
I like the move to the spurs as well
He should go to OKC!
Oden and Hibbert can be like Timmy and the Admiral? Besides the fact that they are all 7 footers I cannot figure out how those two pairs have anything in common.
9pts/7rebs is not very good for a 7 foot first pick.
I actually think putting a center like GO with a PF like Amar’e would be a good thing. Amar’e hates to play center and I think he would thrive next to a big man who doesn’t need the ball.
Heat (obvious need for a big man), Thunder (pair with Durant), Raptors (they need help at every position), Suns (rehab himself back to life)…
If there are teams that will take a chance on T-Mac, there will be plenty of teams who will be willing to gamble on Oden. Sucks for his situation right now, but he won’t be out of work if his rehab progresses properly, regardless of his injury history.
I think A healthy Oden would do wonders for the Utah Jazz. They lack an interior presence on defense, and with Okur, Jefferson, and Millsap surrounding him he could focus more on the defensive side of the ball. At the same time filling Utah’s biggest void.
general managers should be out of their minds to offer Oden a contract. 10ppg and 7rpg is not “solid”… from a business pov signing Oden is out of the question
He proably shouldn’t go anywhere. The moment he grabs a pen to sign the contract, he’ll probably fracture his wrist and be out for the year.
He would be perfect in Boston playing behind a couple of injured Centers. lol
@ tino
hate to agree but I do. Comically sad.
@ dime/ aron
it wouldve been too easy to mention phx huh ?
What about the Heat?
He’s going to resign with the blazers
he’s staying put unless someone trows out some big bucks
that being said the best for him health wise should be signing with the suns
personally I would like to see him land in okc
Oden will take his talents to the riverwalk this summer!
SPURS
Perfect fit for him.
What are the chances for him to overcome the injuries and gain health to play consistently? The microfractures happen and they heal, am I right? Who are the other players that had microfractures and then came back to play for years? The guy is only 22… I would like to believe that his young body could get over all this and give him time to play for 8-9 years…
HELLO THE RAPTORS??
what are the odds that Utah decides to get even with portland for the past two summers of trying to sign their players (Millsap – re-signed with Utah; Matthews, signed with Portland) with massive frontloaded contracts and offers the same to Oden, just to say, “hey, two can play that game”
seems like if he wants to stay healthy.. he better sign anywhere BUT portland.
to be honest.. when i saw him comin in the league.. i thought he was going to be like david robinson.. but less offensive.. sooo to see him in san antonio would be cool. and like u said, its a low risk-high reward type of deal.. sooo why not? if he can learn anything from tim duncan in his last couple years.. that would be a plus. they’re not overly uptempo either.. so thats another plus for him.. odens not fast.. but he can be athletic.. and the spurs have a strong defensive mind.. soo to me, this is his best location.
the thing is.. would they sign him?