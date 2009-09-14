Greg Ostertag Wants Back In The League

09.14.09

First Isaiah Rider wants back in the NBA, now Greg Ostertag? The 36-year-old former Utah Jazz center has told the Lawrence Journal-World that he is attempting to make an NBA comeback.

“Watching the playoffs last year got me excited. My wife said, ‘Why not go try it again?’ One day I said, ‘What the heck. I’ll get in shape and get back on the court and give it a try.”

“I’ve got nothing to lose.”

Ostertag, who retired after the 2005-’06 season, has been training all summer (which includes playing hockey) to get back into playing shape. Last week, he worked out with the Blazers. He also told the Kansas-based newspaper that he is rusty and is aware this comeback attempt is a long shot.

“The more I get into it, the more I want to play,” Ostertag said. “I’ve been working hard since June to get weight off to where I can be productive. I’m in the mode I don’t want to work this hard for nothing. I want to get my feet planted somewhere, get in veterans camp, and in the preseason maybe somebody will like what they see.”

As a Jazz fan, I find this funny. He couldn’t even really contribute for us in his prime. But I don’t hate, so if he has been dedicating himself to accomplishing this goal (he looks like he’s in decent shape in the Journal News’ picture), then I’m all for it.

Source: Lawrence Journal-News

Does Ostertag have a chance? What former players would you like to see come back?

