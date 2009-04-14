Greg Paulus Is Getting NFL Looks

Over his four years at Duke, Greg Paulus proved one thing: he really isn’t that good at basketball. But the former Gatorade Football Player of the Year in New York hasn’t proved that he can’t play on the gridiron just yet. His opportunity to do so came recently with the Green Bay Packers, who worked out the former QB.



If there was anyone in college basketball who could actually make a seamless transition to pro football, it would be Blake Griffin. Imagine slotting that guy at tight end or defensive end. He’s one of the most explosive athletes in the country, regardless of sport, he has tremendous hands, and a real mean streak.

The truth is, Paulus was an animal in high school, earning scholarship offers from Miami and Notre Dame after a career highlighted by six New York state passing records, including career passing yards (11,763).

He threw 152 touchdown passes in 45 career games, leading his high school to a 42-3 record with him under center. Paulus was the starting quarterback in the U.S. Army All-American game, also garnering All-American football honors from Parade Magazine.

Charlie Ward famously went the opposite way, opting to take his 6-2, 190 lbs. frame away from the gridiron and on to the NBA even though his best season at FSU was a 10.5-point, 4.9-assist campaign.

If Paulus makes it onto an NFL practice roster, imagine the heat that he’ll get for what Danny Green and Deron Washington did to him.

Source: Pro Football Talk

Photo Courtesy: Tar Heel Fan