Gregg Popovich Gave 1-On-1 Instruction To DeMar DeRozan At USA Basketball’s Minicamp

#San Antonio Spurs #USA Basketball
Associate Editor
07.26.18

Getty Image

Perhaps the most interesting subplot of this weekend’s USA Basketball minicamp involves the newest member of the San Antonio Spurs and the team’s longtime head coach. In addition to the various opportunities to check out the players that might represent the national team at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup and the 2020 Olympics, this is the first chance for DeMar DeRozan to suit up for and work with his new coach, Gregg Popovich.

There are questions about how much longer Popovich will be in San Antonio, but for now, he’s at the helm of a team that has a new superstar in place of Kawhi Leonard. During the team’s practice on Thursday afternoon, Popovich took it as an opportunity to instruct DeRozan, who seemed to enjoy doing some 1-on-1 work with his new coach.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#USA Basketball
TAGSDEMAR DEROZANGREGG POPOVICHsan antonio spursUSA BASKETBALL

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 6 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 7 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP