Gregg Popovich Playfully Called ‘Bulls*it’ On Michael Malone’s Nikola Jokic MVP Talk

02.24.18 2 weeks ago

Getty Image

Nikola Jokic is having a strong season for the Denver Nuggets, who hope to rise up high enough in the standings that they can avoid powerhouses like the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets in the first round of the postseason.

At 33-26 and in sixth in the Western Conference, Denver is in a solid spot, but the congestion behind the two elite squads out west means it has some work to do. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone thinks his team deserves more respect, though, especially the player that’s leading the way.

Jokic had another triple-double on Friday night, going for 28 points, 11 boards and 11 assists in a 122-119 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Speaking with the media afterward, Malone stressed that he thinks Jokic is an MVP candidate and that his team, and his star, don’t get enough credit.

Around The Web

TAGSDENVER NUGGETSGREGG POPOVICHmichael maloneNikola Jokic

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP