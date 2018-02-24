Getty Image

Nikola Jokic is having a strong season for the Denver Nuggets, who hope to rise up high enough in the standings that they can avoid powerhouses like the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets in the first round of the postseason.

At 33-26 and in sixth in the Western Conference, Denver is in a solid spot, but the congestion behind the two elite squads out west means it has some work to do. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone thinks his team deserves more respect, though, especially the player that’s leading the way.

Jokic had another triple-double on Friday night, going for 28 points, 11 boards and 11 assists in a 122-119 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Speaking with the media afterward, Malone stressed that he thinks Jokic is an MVP candidate and that his team, and his star, don’t get enough credit.