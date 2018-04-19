Getty Image

The San Antonio Spurs announced that Erin Popovich, the wife of head coach Gregg Popovich, died on Wednesday. Erin and Gregg were married for four decades and had two children and two grandchildren.

Spurs general manager R.C. Buford released a statement following her passing.

“We mourn the loss of Erin,” Buford’s statement read. “She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support, and humor to us all.”

The tragic news broke during Game 2 of Pacers-Cavs on TNT, and as the Warriors were wrapping up practice in Oakland, where Steve Kerr understandably was shaken and chose not to address the news publicly at the time having learned of it during his media availability.

On TNT, Ernie Johnson delivered the news as well as the thoughts and prayers of everyone to Coach Popovich and his family.