Griffin or Rubio: Who will make a bigger impact in the NBA?

Majority opinion seems to be that the 2009 NBA Draft will be a weak one. Whereas the ’08 class produced what could be a handful of future franchise players (Derrick Rose, Michael Beasley, O.J. Mayo, Brook Lopez, Eric Gordon), there are really only two players at the top of the ’09 mock drafts who most experts think have that potential. One is Blake Griffin, and the other is Ricky Rubio.
The consensus top two picks represent two extremes in the science of draft projection: Griffin was born and raised in America’s heartland, has all the measurables you want out of a meat-and-potatoes power forward, and is something of a proven commodity after shining on the big stage of major college basketball against respected competition.
Rubio is a mystery; a young kid from a foreign land who most of us have only seen play for a few minutes at a time in a non-traditional setting (the Olympics), if even that. To the average fan he’s more of a myth than a reality on this side of the ocean, but because Rubio plays the game’s most in-demand position at point guard, teams will be willing to gamble on his talent.
Out of Griffin and Rubio, who would you take? Who do you think will make more of an impact on the NBA level?
Griffin as Rubio still has too many unanswered questions. Plus you can’t teach height!
Short-term/immediate impact: Griffin
Long-term impact/investment: Rubio
Ricky’s gonna one day change the game or at least the point guard position. A cross between Rondo and Pistol Pete, if you will…?
Immediate impact, I’ll go with Rubio. Playing overseas he has the speed to play in the NBA and his Olympic experience gives him a plus for going against some NBA talent. Blake will be good I just think he’ll have a longer learning period with picking his spots and possibly the speed of the game. The one thing I will say is that if Blake, carries his fire over to the NBA, wow!!
…with a touch of Steve Nash, of course
Griffin – purely because of his size and presence.
it’s Kid-N-Play vs La Vida Loca
tough tough call….
20 point , 10 rebound potential players come out every year … Griffin this year, Beasley last year, etc…but point guards with potential that is seen in Rubio come around far and in between…I’d take Rubio.
It really depends on which squad gets the #1 pick. Griffin’s the safe pick for most of the lottery teams but if the Kings pick #1 they should take Rubio since they already have two young forwards showing plenty of promise (Jason Thompson & Spencer Hawes).
man i seen the few times he was on american television…i would still take countrymen Calderon (who is better than i thought and sergio rodriguez (whom Sac-town could use in place of Beno) over him. i dont know if he will be able to hang with pgs in the NBA that are quicker and more athletic(Rose, Rondo, Monta, CP3, TP, Harris) or bigger and tougher (Chauncy, D-will, Westbrook, Baron, Arenas, Stuckey) not to mention guys with intangibles (Jameer, Nash, Miller, Felton). He is still slim and still hasnt ddominated against top competition. even some of the guys coming out of college will beast him…..Blake can contribute immediately and still get better becuase of his athleticsm and work ethic. he will average 23-13 for a couple years
They say Griff is 6’10” which means he’s probably more likely to be around 6’8″ currently. I think that NBA is a lot diff fro college and he will learn quickly that he just can’t blow by everyone and dunk. He will to develop a consistent jumper and learn to play better defense.
Rubio on the other hand is playing point guard for DKV Joventut in both the ACB and the Euroleague regarded as the world’s best professional competition outside of the NBA. He has played against NBA talent with success. I think that his knowledge of the game and his ability to stay cool under pressure gives him a slight edge. He may not sell as many jerseys as Griff, but I think in the end he will be a better all around player.
Come on is this a real question? You take Griffin a solid athletic big man will always be a better bet than a point guard. Furthermore, playing point in the NBA is not the same as playing point overseas. Unless Rubio is the second coming of Tony Parker, it doesn’t make any real sense. I don’t know that I would pick Rubio second in the draft either. I’m not totally sold on Blake, but out of the two I think Blake is going to make a bigger impact in the pros than Rubio.
I think when you talk about “impact,” especially with a player like rubio, you have to consider a player’s impact beyond the stat sheet and w/l columns. i think Rubio will have a bigger impact in the NBA becasue he’s a youthful and marketable euro player adds even more international flavor to the game and can be an international superstar. also, he opens the door to younger and younger euro players coming over (even though danillo kinda broke that mold too). and lastly, hes a pg thats coming into the league in the golden era of PGs:
cp3, dwil, tp, rondo, rose, etc with billups, kidd, and nash serving as elder statesmen.
also- if by any chance Golden State can draft rubio, does that vault them into the top-8 in the west? i think it does…rubio in a wide open system like that can be nice.
Why are cats on this dude Rubio’s dick?? Money is not that real. He is NO better than Shaun Livingston was coming out of high school. But because hes a foreigner they think he’s the next coming of Pistol Pete? Get real, I cant wait to see this implode. He’ll be the reason no foreign guards are drafted for years to come
Yeah, beastly power forwards are a dime a dozen but a legit point guard will carry a team and is rare. I’d go with Rubio.
@ 2 I wouldn’t. At least not with out 3 hits of acid and a bottle of X. Rubio has many many years of Nba preparation to possibly fail in the league. Every time a white PG is drafted Ill think of Kerr.
There’s a few way’s you can look at it. Being a top pick comes with alot of pressure. Rubio might be better situated to handle that as he’s been playing on a big stage with grown men for a couple of years now. He’s noted as being a great defender, he’s only 17 and 6’3 so he’s potentially still growing. There’s plenty of time for him to fill out. One’s a big man one’s a little man they both have potential but I think Rubio has the higher ceiling. As someone earlier commmented 20 and 10 big men come along fairly often. I’d take a gamble on Rubio and give him time to adjust to the nba pace. Everything that doesn’t work with him is fixable and time is on his side. If he’s comes in and is another Calderon that’s not so bad, if he’s eclipses Calderon that pretty fricking good. Whoever lands him could have a real gem on their hands. Will they have the patience to see it through.
LOL, beastly power forwards are a dime a dozen!!!
Yeah, 6’4″ 180lb flashy point guards with a questionable outside shot are rare.
Let me know the last time a point guard that size led a team to a championship.
@ Dime
You reserve the right not to select submissions that are incoherent…lmfao!
I wouldn’t take Rubio with a top 5 pick. There are point guards that come out of the draft every year that have the same qualities that Rubio has, but don’t get the same consideration because they played in college instead of overseas. The only upside I think he has is that he is what, 17? Maybe his body fills out a little bit more and he becomes a tougher ball player, but it’s still not likely. Like it was said before, he is probably no quicker than CP3, Rondo, DWill, or Rose. He definitely isn’t as strong as Billups, Nelson, Kidd or even Russell Westbrook. So where exactly does that leave him. Middle of the pack which is not a lottery pick type player.
@ SeanyT
Are you retarded? You waste a #1 draft pick on a Jose Calderon type of player??? Drugs are affecting our community…
Depends on how you define impact. If Rubio puts up decent numbers he has the potential to be a universal star known around the world. Nearly a quarter of earths people speak Spanish. He could propel the NBA even further into the Spanish speaking population. The fact that he looks like a Jonas brother could make him a crush of 13 year old girls and thus give him ideal endorsement opportunity. If we measure impact based on popularity AND helping your team win then Rubio has the edge.
Rubio — Doug Christie would have given fits.
wow where have i been “20 10 power fowards are a dime a dozen”????????????? im sorry but im with bballinca on this one.
sayitisntso
tell me how many point guards carry team better than those 20 10 fowards.
I’m calling it right now. Rubio will be a flop! You heard it here first! I know he’s still very young but look at his stats from his Spanish league:
9.7 pts, 6 asts, 2.5 rebs, and 2 stls
In the more competitive Euroleague here are his averages:
2.4 pts, 2.8 asts, 2.4 rebs, and 1.8 stls
Sure there’s potential but at this point, is the hype really justified???
I go with option C. Trade the pick get some veteran help/leadership and free up more cap space for the upcoming free agent class. Im not completely sold on either of those guys, so thats the route I would take. BUT if you had to make me pick I go with Griffin and hope he turns into Paul Milsap
@Bballinca
20 pt, 10 rbd players are not a dime a dozen. This past season only two players achieved that goal. Dwight Howard and Chris Bosh. Tim Duncan, Yao, and Gasol came close but only CB and Dwight averaged 20-10.
Sorry bballinca i meant the previous post to be directed at SayItAintSo.
@22 Got man love?
If Rubio will develop nice J he’ll be one of the greatest PG’s in the NBA
We still have Blake numero uno on our big board at [www.nbadraftdaycountdown.com] . Rubio has great potential but if Blake’s knees hold up, it’s hard to find a big man with his potential. Good big men are just so hard to find.
@dk
Not really. I just see it how it is. I actually think he’ll be a flop. The “potential” is there but I’ve never been a fan of “potential”.
To bbalinca : the last time a 6’4″ (actually 6’2″)PG carried his team to a championship was in 2007. His name was TP. So that’s not so unusual.
It’s very difficult to compare a guy playing NCAA basketball and a pro player like Rubio. His team, Joventud, would probably give a 30 pts piecing to Griffin’s Sooners everyday. Rubio had amazing stats in the under 16 and under 18 categories, dominating the European championship in ridiculous fashion (quadruple-double in the semi-finals, for instance). If he could stand the J.Kidd and CP3 defensive pressure in Beijing, he should be fit for the NBA. He is the greatest stealer I’ve ever seen.
Griffin is a great athlete. But nobody knows if he wille ever be a great player.
Here is my dime a dozen list of 4’s
Duncan
Amare
Garnett
Bosh
Dirk
Pau
D-West
Brand
Aldridge
J-Smoove
Big Al
Jamison
Rashard Lewis
Beasley
Z-Bo
Millsap
Boozer
Gooden
Nene
K-Mart the first
Maxiell
This list doesn’t even include the 3’s and 5’s that play more like 4’s and can put up 20 and 10. Blake is a Boozer, K-Mart, Millsap, Maxiell kind of player when all is said and done. Doesn’t have the ability to put it on the floor to play outside and doesn’t have the height to dominate the paint.
On the above list…there are TWO MAYBE THREE players that are IMPACT players and one of them (Duncan) is arguably a center because he has the height.
Hawks need to get rid of Joe Johnson and bring in Ricky Rubio. Just the thought of Rubio running the breaks with JSmoove and Horford and hopefully healthy Marvin Williams………
As I think about it, saying that Rubio will be a flop is a bad choice of words. I just think people are putting too much pressure on what he could be. My biggest question is can he live up to the hype?
The intrigue surounding Rubio is in his reborn Pistol approach to the game, the fact he’s been pro for years now. I’ve only seen mixtapes and Olympic coverage but that’s all I need to salivate for him. He’s a pass first Pistol Pete and should come into the League rockin a stache just to cement that legacy.
No disrespect to Griffin, but dudes that can jump out the gym are a dime a dozen in America. Griffin has a good basketball IQ, but Rubio might be a genius, often making older, stronger players look inadequate with his fancy passes and handle. Both need a lot of work, but I think that Rubio’s lateral quickness gives him the edge on D for his position. He’s a better on the ball defender with the same steal capacity as CP3. Honestly, if a team gets the pingpong balls to hit, and have a monster downlow, I’d take Rubio over Griffin. And to all the haters–hating is global now…try and find a youtube vid of Rubio getting owned off the dribble in Spain. Try it. Does not exist. If anyone pulled anything on this kid, they don;t have internet access. Peace.
id pick ricky rubio. He has played against men in the arguably better than the ncaa euroleague since he was 15 years old. Plus he more than held his own against the best athletes in the world. Has Griffin played against howard or amare or lebron or bosh? i don’t think so.
Blake Griffin is gonna be a double cheeseburger in “A”
I’d take Rubio off the strength that even “good” point guard is difficult to come by.
@ Spliff
Yeah, no doubt, the boy cant even play with both hands. lmao But hes only 17, big f’ n deal, I play with 9 year olds that know the importance of using two hands and they do so… Rubio, lol
good bigs aint no dime a dozen since stated above only 2 averaged that.But until Blake step his heart up im a doubter.I havent seen rubio alot.But from the Olympics he looked good.But give me number 1 next year and ill take john wall over all of them.Let that youngin in the league now.He 19 and since this like rubio 4th year in a row being 17 wall is older but cant go pro.Something smell fishy there.U see he need some dough so he can stop hanging out in abandoned cribs and buy one.
Griffin by a mile. Rubio isn’t ready, but he’ll be good in 3 or 4 years
If either one of them lands with the Clippers then you can automatically choose the other.
@arno-I dont know what the fuck u been smoking.But if u come back to reality you would remember that Tim Duncan played for that team you said Tony Parker carried somewhere.
@44 Hes one of those idiots that watch ESPN for a living. Everytime he sees a player make a highlight, that player is the man and assigns some sort of multiplication towards to get their double-doubles…
* multiplication towards the play ( block, rebound, FG ) to get ….
In the long run I think that Rubio will make a bigger impact. Blake is amazing no doubt and will most likely make a bigger impact than Rubio in the first 2-3 years. However Rubio’s potential is down right scary. Dude is only 18 years old. How many 18 year olds can you list that lead a bunch of grown men? Yah his shooting is suspect for now but that will most likely improve with time. Also don’t give too much weight to Euroleague stats as they tend to deflate ones worth (exampeles: Childress, Brandon Jennings- Pretty sure his stats would be off the charts if he was playing college ball. Euroleague also is not as generous as the NBA is in awarding assists.
ricky rubio is 18 years old. he’s playing in a legit competitive league and is sick in that league. i’m looking forward to see what happens.
Doc right as hell, they been sayin this guy Rubio is 17-18 for YEARS. Thats wild.
Stop comparing this nigga to Pistol Peete too. Pistol was a SHOOTER who could dribble and pass. This guy can pass, im not sure how well is handle actually is. Saying he withstood the defensive pressure of JKidd and CP aint saying too much. Dominating some teenage foreigners aint saying much either. When he plays against “men” as you all put it, he’s average. Word up I think the bol Steph Curry can do ANYTHING rubio can do with the ball. If Steph had a little less pigmentation theyd be calling him White Mike and all that. But because he aint some super jumpin ass black guy, he’s not athletic. That nigga Rubio can barely jump over half court. If you’re taken in the Top 3 and dont make an All Star team, which I dont see bol doing… YOU’RE A BUST… Not a starting PG in the league he’s better than, and yall talking about he can be the greatest. FUDUCK OUTTA HERE
Double R is the Real Deal & He’s very young… He’ll be a NBA star to Superstar before he’s 24 (Book It!!!)