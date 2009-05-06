Griffin or Rubio: Who will make a bigger impact in the NBA?

Majority opinion seems to be that the 2009 NBA Draft will be a weak one. Whereas the ’08 class produced what could be a handful of future franchise players (Derrick Rose, Michael Beasley, O.J. Mayo, Brook Lopez, Eric Gordon), there are really only two players at the top of the ’09 mock drafts who most experts think have that potential. One is Blake Griffin, and the other is Ricky Rubio.

The consensus top two picks represent two extremes in the science of draft projection: Griffin was born and raised in America’s heartland, has all the measurables you want out of a meat-and-potatoes power forward, and is something of a proven commodity after shining on the big stage of major college basketball against respected competition.

Rubio is a mystery; a young kid from a foreign land who most of us have only seen play for a few minutes at a time in a non-traditional setting (the Olympics), if even that. To the average fan he’s more of a myth than a reality on this side of the ocean, but because Rubio plays the game’s most in-demand position at point guard, teams will be willing to gamble on his talent.

Out of Griffin and Rubio, who would you take? Who do you think will make more of an impact on the NBA level?

Post your answers and we’ll print some of the best in an upcoming issue. (Dime reserves the right to edit submissions for length and clarity.)