Grizzlies Big Man Z-Bo With The Unwitting Twirling Tip-In

#GIFs
11.16.13 5 years ago

In basketball, sometimes you just need a little luck. Earth-bound Memphis power forward Zach Randolph was wrestling for position under the basket with the Lakers’ Chris Kaman when a missed three-point attempt bounced quickly off the rim towards the two. The veteran Z-Bo tipped the ball back to himself, but in his rush to reel it in tipped it back up in the air where it arced towards the hoop and plopped through the cylinder.

This took grit n’ grind n’ a little Lady Luck.

