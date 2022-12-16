Thursdays, at least for the portion of the schedule when the NFL is also playing games, are historically a quiet night for the NBA. That was certainly the case this week, with just four games on the ledger. The headliner of the slate was assumed to be between the 20-7 Milwaukee Bucks and 18-9 Memphis Grizzlies, a pair of top-two seeds in their respective conferences. Despite key guards sidelined for each team in Jrue Holiday and Desmond Bane, excitement around the game persisted.

The Grizzlies quickly extinguished all that hype. By the end of the first quarter, they led 33-18. At halftime, they were up 70-41. They stretched the lead to as many as 50 in the fourth quarter before winning, 142-101, for their 19th victory of the season. Midway through the second quarter, the game was already over. So, Grizzlies fans and players alike had to find ways to entertain themselves, which included a wave breaking out in the fourth quarter that the players on the Memphis bench joined in on. Smiles were abundant as everyone relished the impressive win.

The Grizzlies bench is participating in the wave with fans 😅 pic.twitter.com/98QGHhJyIv — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) December 16, 2022

A year after their first playoff victory since 2014-15, these young Grizzlies perhaps look even better. They’re atop the West at 19-9 and 13-2 on their home turf. They’ve won seven in a row and nine of their last 10. Led by the youthful trio of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Bane, they’re winning a ton of games and having loads of fun along the way.