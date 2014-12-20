Memphis Grizzlies Buy Car For Staff Member Who Recently Had His Stolen

The Memphis Grizzlies: America’s team? If the Grit ‘N Grind crew keeps winning games at a 21-4 pace and donating cars to unsuspecting team employees, that’s a more likely possibility than it seems. After a Memphis assistant named Brandon had his car stolen, Grizzlies players surprised him with a new one on Friday.

Guard Courtney Lee documented the festivities via Instagram. Brandon was clearly appreciative of the players’ generosity:

Good start to today, Brandon 1 of our team assistants car was stolen not to long ago so as a team we all donated a little something to make his Christmas special #gng Ein von Courtney Lee (@courtneylee) gepostetes Video am Dez 12, 2014 at 10:56 PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

He gon cry in the car!!! ???????????????? A video posted by Courtney Lee (@courtneylee) on Dec 12, 2014 at 10:57am PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Awesome.

We’ve been trying pretty hard to avoid outright rooting for Marc Gasol, Mike Conley, and company. This act of holiday kindness certainly won’t make it any easier.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.