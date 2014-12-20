Memphis Grizzlies Buy Car For Staff Member Who Recently Had His Stolen

12.19.14 4 years ago

The Memphis Grizzlies: America’s team? If the Grit ‘N Grind crew keeps winning games at a 21-4 pace and donating cars to unsuspecting team employees, that’s a more likely possibility than it seems. After a Memphis assistant named Brandon had his car stolen, Grizzlies players surprised him with a new one on Friday.

Guard Courtney Lee documented the festivities via Instagram. Brandon was clearly appreciative of the players’ generosity:

He gon cry in the car!!! ????????????????

A video posted by Courtney Lee (@courtneylee) on

Awesome.

We’ve been trying pretty hard to avoid outright rooting for Marc Gasol, Mike Conley, and company. This act of holiday kindness certainly won’t make it any easier.

