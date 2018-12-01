Getty Image

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the feelgood stories of the young season, and they continued their hot streak with a thrilling double-overtime win against the Nets on Friday night in Brooklyn, 131-125.

Rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. continued his spectacular play, finishing with a career-high 36 points to go along with eight rebounds on the night, not to mention clutch play after clutch play in the fourth quarter and the two overtimes to help give his team a tough victory on the road.

With the Grizzlies down seven points to the Nets with 33 seconds left in the final period, Jackson got fouled knocking down a three and was able to convert the four-point play. He followed that up by draining this three pointer with 15 seconds remaining to send it into overtime in Brooklyn.