Jaren Jackson Jr. And Mike Conley Shined In A Memphis’ Double-Overtime Win Over The Nets

11.30.18 15 mins ago

Getty Image

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the feelgood stories of the young season, and they continued their hot streak with a thrilling double-overtime win against the Nets on Friday night in Brooklyn, 131-125.

Rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. continued his spectacular play, finishing with a career-high 36 points to go along with eight rebounds on the night, not to mention clutch play after clutch play in the fourth quarter and the two overtimes to help give his team a tough victory on the road.

With the Grizzlies down seven points to the Nets with 33 seconds left in the final period, Jackson got fouled knocking down a three and was able to convert the four-point play. He followed that up by draining this three pointer with 15 seconds remaining to send it into overtime in Brooklyn.

Around The Web

TAGSBROOKLYN NETSJaren Jackson JrMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESMIKE CONLEY

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 10 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.26.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.26.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

11.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP