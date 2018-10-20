Getty Image

The Memphis Grizzlies will have to fill a hole in their frontcourt. JaMychal Green, who started both of the Grizzlies’ games to kick off the 2018-19 season, underwent surgery on Saturday afternoon. Green suffered a broken jaw on Friday night during Memphis’ game against the Atlanta Hawks, and according to a tweet sent by the team, he’s expected to make a full recovering following the procedure.

UPDATE: JaMychal Green suffered a broken jaw after receiving an elbow to the face from an opposing player during the third quarter of yesterday’s game against the Hawks. Green underwent a surgical stabilization procedure this morning and is expected to make a full recovery. — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) October 20, 2018

Green isn’t the flashiest player in the league, but he was a steady hand for the Grizzlies during the team’s lost season last year. Green started 54 games and averaged 10.3 points and 8.4 rebounds in 28 minutes a night, all three of which were career-highs.