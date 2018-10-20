Grizzlies Forward JaMychal Green Will Miss 4-6 Weeks Following Surgery For A Broken Jaw

10.20.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Memphis Grizzlies will have to fill a hole in their frontcourt. JaMychal Green, who started both of the Grizzlies’ games to kick off the 2018-19 season, underwent surgery on Saturday afternoon. Green suffered a broken jaw on Friday night during Memphis’ game against the Atlanta Hawks, and according to a tweet sent by the team, he’s expected to make a full recovering following the procedure.

Green isn’t the flashiest player in the league, but he was a steady hand for the Grizzlies during the team’s lost season last year. Green started 54 games and averaged 10.3 points and 8.4 rebounds in 28 minutes a night, all three of which were career-highs.

TAGSJaMychal GreenJaren Jackson JrMEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

