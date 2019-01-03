Two Grizzlies Players Reportedly Had A Physical Altercation In A Team Meeting After Losing To The Pistons

The Memphis Grizzlies are a fiery group. And apparently, those emotions spilled over into the locker room on Wednesday night after a tough loss to the Detroit Pistons, which was Memphis’ third straight defeat.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff tried his best to downplay the incident to reporters after the fact, characterizing it more as a conversation between two players that was somehow productive. The Athletic’s Shams Charania tweeted that it was veterans Garrett Temple and Omri Casspi who were involved in the scuffle, but Bickerstaff didn’t name any names initially.

