Grizzlies Looking For The Next Mark Cuban

Grizzlies owner Michael Heisley is a lot of things – an American businessman, a billionaire, a philanthropist – but one thing he is not is a fool.

After purchasing the Grizzlies franchise in 2000 and then orchestrating the move of the team from Vancouver to Memphis in 2001, Heisley knows exactly what he’s doing. And despite the Grizzlies’ current record, he has them prepped to compete in the Western Conference for years to come.

For a franchise not known for spending money much like the Florida Marlins, Memphis (with the lowest player payroll in the League) has positioned themselves well under the salary cap with close to $20 million available to spend this summer. But while Heisley isn’t going to spend any of that money unless it produces a championship team or sets them up to go deep in the playoffs, he knows what he’s doing.

Rejecting a trade for Amar’e Stoudemire that would have sent Mike Conley, Hakim Warrick, Rudy Gay and a first-round draft pick to the Suns, Heisley believes that the fate of his franchise is in stockpiling future draft picks for the NBA Draft each June.

But despite the prospects of a promising future, with the economy it is today, Heisley continues to get questions about selling the franchise. And it appears that if the right person was to inquire, the team could be theirs.

“If I could find a Mark Cuban type for Memphis, it would be wonderful for Memphis,” said Heisley. “If it doesn’t happen then I guess my kids will end up running the team.”

Really? It’s either some overnight rich kid like Montgomery Brewster or nepotism? I’m surprised that it would go down like that. But at the same time, what this does is open the door for guys like Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley and even Michael Jordan to come in and make a bid on a franchise that is expected to “break even” this season and has talented pieces (Gay, O.J. Mayo, Marc Gasol) with which to build around.

If you had the money to do it, would you buy the Grizzlies? If not, who should?

Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal