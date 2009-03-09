Grizzlies Looking For The Next Mark Cuban

#Mark Cuban
03.09.09 9 years ago 11 Comments
200px-Memphis_Grizzlies_logo.png

Grizzlies owner Michael Heisley is a lot of things – an American businessman, a billionaire, a philanthropist – but one thing he is not is a fool.

After purchasing the Grizzlies franchise in 2000 and then orchestrating the move of the team from Vancouver to Memphis in 2001, Heisley knows exactly what he’s doing. And despite the Grizzlies’ current record, he has them prepped to compete in the Western Conference for years to come.

For a franchise not known for spending money much like the Florida Marlins, Memphis (with the lowest player payroll in the League) has positioned themselves well under the salary cap with close to $20 million available to spend this summer. But while Heisley isn’t going to spend any of that money unless it produces a championship team or sets them up to go deep in the playoffs, he knows what he’s doing.

Rejecting a trade for Amar’e Stoudemire that would have sent Mike Conley, Hakim Warrick, Rudy Gay and a first-round draft pick to the Suns, Heisley believes that the fate of his franchise is in stockpiling future draft picks for the NBA Draft each June.

But despite the prospects of a promising future, with the economy it is today, Heisley continues to get questions about selling the franchise. And it appears that if the right person was to inquire, the team could be theirs.

“If I could find a Mark Cuban type for Memphis, it would be wonderful for Memphis,” said Heisley. “If it doesn’t happen then I guess my kids will end up running the team.”

Really? It’s either some overnight rich kid like Montgomery Brewster or nepotism? I’m surprised that it would go down like that. But at the same time, what this does is open the door for guys like Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley and even Michael Jordan to come in and make a bid on a franchise that is expected to “break even” this season and has talented pieces (Gay, O.J. Mayo, Marc Gasol) with which to build around.

If you had the money to do it, would you buy the Grizzlies? If not, who should?

Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mark Cuban
TAGSDimeMagHakim WarrickMARC GASOLmark cubanMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESMichael HeisleyMIKE CONLEYO.J. MAYORudy Gay

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 20 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP