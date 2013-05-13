Grizzlies Owner Tweets About Marc Gasol: The Most Interesting Basketball Player In The World

Remember that time when Memphis’ former star, Rudy Gay, morphed into the Dos Equis man to lure fans into voting for him for the All-Star Game? Back then, he was only being marketed as the most interesting man in the NBA, so in that regard, Marc Gasol might have him beat.

Grizzlies owner Robert Pera was messing around during his free time and came up with a fun little campaign for Memphis’ starting center, who is now the most interesting basketball player in the world.

What do you think?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook