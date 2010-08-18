Grizzlies Playing Deal Or No Deal With Their Rookies

Xavier Henry and Greivis Vasquez were both at the NBA Rookie Photo Shoot yesterday wearing their blue Memphis jerseys with their name and number on it, but will the two currently unsigned rookies be rocking those when the season starts?

What’s the hold up? Sources say that the Grizzlies are trying to base their two rookies’ contracts off performance-based bonuses (i.e. making the All-Rookie Team or even making the Rookie Challenge at All-Star Weekend). The problem is that only one player has ever agreed to performance-based bonuses since the rookie salary scale was instituted in 1995. According to the current CBA, a team can pay a player up to 120 percent of their scale amount. For this upcoming season, the scale lands at about $1.7 million for the No. 12 pick. However, the Grizzlies would like to tie the extra 20 percent to bonuses.

Henry’s agent Arn Tellem spoke about the situation yesterday, saying that “basic fairness and equality are fundamental aspects of every positive organization-player relationship, and those concepts are totally absent from the Grizzlies’ current proposal to Xavier…”

So what will solve this problem? Well, on Henry’s behalf, Tellem said that his client would agree to bonuses that are regularly offered to reach the full 120 percent (for example playing in the NBA Summer League would be considered a part of these bonuses).

Tellem and Henry’s stance is simple: They are frustrated because no other team in this year’s Draft has asked a player to accept a performance incentive other than Grizzlies second round pick Vasquez as the team is taking the same approach with him as well.

What do you think? Are the Grizzlies in the wrong?

