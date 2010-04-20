Guru, 43, loses battle with cancer

For the Basketball Lifestyle magazine, hip-hop and basketball have always gone hand-in-hand at Dime. So with the news this morning that Keith Elam, a.k.a “Guru” best known from the group Gang Starr, has died of cancer at just 43 years old, it’s a sad day for the Dime family and hip-hop music.
Guru was hospitalized in February following cardiac arrest and was briefly in a coma. He was reportedly battling cancer for over a year.
Along with his solo projects — most notably the Jazzmatazz series that were groundbreaking in mixing rap with jazz in the ’90s — Guru also made classic material with DJ Premier as the group Gang Starr. But the two had a falling out in recent years, and in a letter Guru wrote to his fans that he wanted released upon his death, he expressed that he didn’t want Premier “to have anything to do with my name likeness, events, tributes etc. connected in anyway to my situation including any use of my name or circumstance for any reason and I have instructed my lawyers to enforce this. I had nothing to do with him in life for over 7 years and want nothing to do with him in death. (Producer) Solar has my life story and is well informed on my family situation, as well as the real reason for separating from my ex-DJ.”
Guru also wrote: “I write this with tears in my eyes, not of sorrow but of joy for what a wonderful life I have enjoyed and how many great people I have had the pleasure of meeting.”
Took this kinda hard this morning when I found out. “Lemonade is a popular drink and it still is, I get more props and stunts than Bruce Willis…”
God’s love and comfort to his family.
Definitely a sad day for the hip hop community. I can’t even count how many times I’ve been inspired by Guru’s lyrics.
R.I.P.
Horrible news…dude always seemed to get the respect and props he deserved, though, from other emcees and stuff.
However, I’m always skeptical of things like this, as many of you know by now…are we SURE that this “letter to the fans” is legit? I’m seeing a lot of chatter on the ‘net that this might just be a false rumor…If it’s legit, then Primo must’ve done something HORRIBLE for dude to be upset enough to call him out on his DEATH BED.
Very very sad… great talent, great work, a major loss
R.I.P G.U.R.U.
[www.youtube.com]
@ Kermit
I can understand your skepticism. I myself, believe it to be real. If it turns out that letter is a fake, fuck that dude who wrote it. That’s some messed up shit for some idiot to write a fake letter expressing Guru’s disdain for a formerly close working partner.
Rest in Peace.
Damn, I didn’t even know he was sick. One of my all-time faves.
Course that letter is fake.
Bad mojo for Dime reprinting it like it’s been verified or something. Come on, journalists!
Rest in peace Guru! Big fan man, Gang starr used to go hard.
Nobody has verified that the letter is false. The PR firm representing Guru said it was approved by Guru and Solar. That’s all we know for now.
@ Jay:
Yeah, that’s REAL messed up if it were fake. I read an article that was saying a lot of people think Solar made it himself?! Nah…no way he would have the nerve to try something like THAT. The more I think about it, the more impossible it seems for someone to fake the letter. At worst, the letter doesn’t exist and it’s just a rumor. At best, it’s the greatest hip hop grudge hold EVER. Even Dre and Eazy made up at the buzzer.
RIP
two taps of ing bing on the concrete
damn
thats crazy.
sad day for hip hop, not just the music, sad day for our culture.
i didn’t even know he was extra bitter towards premo,
i’m hurting on some other s*** right now
totally caught me by surprise.
and this crazy azz anger he had is really eating my grape.
The Is In Memory Of….
This Is In Memory Of….
“I stand in the face of hatred, lettin off mad shots makin devil run naked” Guru, gangstarr was the shit. R.I.P GURU
RIP to Guru
I hate to speculate when he just parted the physical world but that letter sounded crazy….it’s unfortunate but I think Solar was only looking out for Solar
Yo, here’s a link to OkayPlayer.com, that posted the letter in its entirety. Is it just me, or does the whole thing read like a Solar commercial? Why would Guru drop his name so many dang times in his last letter to his fans? Ok I’m done with the conspiracy shouting…I guess you gotta judge for yourself…
[www.okayplayer.com]
R.I.P. I was in denial all day. Jeez… Jazzmatazz was the shiznit…
rip guru. damn real hip hop is fading fast…
i kno i read somewhere recently that Solar and guru’s family were beefin while he was in the hospital so im hoping this letter is fake. but if its legit i gotta be honest, it really does bother me that on his death bed dude couldnt drop it with primo. i mean damn thts alot of hate to have in ur heart. its kind of like looking at ur hero and realizing tht they are not everything u make them out to be…they are just human. regardless its a sad day for hip hop.
RIP GURU… One of the few remaining MC’s that kept it smooth and intelligent while dropping knowledge and keeping it real.
[www.youtube.com]
Got a text from my buddy today telling me he passed. He was one of the only other dudes I knew who dug Guru and he was really broken up. I hope that letter is fake because nobody should carry any anger on to the other side. Damn…
pray he made it to that place of rest mentioned in the scriptures may God grant his family and friends the peace that surpasses all understanding
…so many misconceptions, so many evil diceptions, I come to give direction for I am the life saver… I loved the Jazzmatazz albums and Guru. He had influence behind his words. It’s weird because before I saw this I had lyrics floating around my mind from him all day…
Guru will be greatly missed. Here is a concise, poignant tribute to the legend: [bit.ly]
You wish that you could come into my neighborhood…meaning my mental state
R.I.P. Guru. You will be missed. Gang Starr was the sh!t!
[…] Along with his solo projects most notably the Jazzmatazz series that were groundbreaking in …This Blog […]
Dang. R.I.P. Dang.
RIP Guru
What a sad soap opera that solar guy turned this into, very very sad.
I was just yesterday talking to a friend about when Jam Master Jay was killed and how sad that was, where as Guru’s passing was not due to an act of violence, it is still a shock to me and a very sad day…
RIP Guru
REST IN PEACE GURU! Definitely one rapper who inspired me a lot through his music…your work will always be appreciated…”So like they say, every dog has it’s day-and like they say, God works in a mysterious way-so I pray, remembering the days of my you youth, as I prepare to meet my moment of truth”
R.i.P. “I got game to make Janet wanna spend on me”