Guru, 43, loses battle with cancer

For the Basketball Lifestyle magazine, hip-hop and basketball have always gone hand-in-hand at Dime. So with the news this morning that Keith Elam, a.k.a “Guru” best known from the group Gang Starr, has died of cancer at just 43 years old, it’s a sad day for the Dime family and hip-hop music.

Guru was hospitalized in February following cardiac arrest and was briefly in a coma. He was reportedly battling cancer for over a year.

Along with his solo projects — most notably the Jazzmatazz series that were groundbreaking in mixing rap with jazz in the ’90s — Guru also made classic material with DJ Premier as the group Gang Starr. But the two had a falling out in recent years, and in a letter Guru wrote to his fans that he wanted released upon his death, he expressed that he didn’t want Premier “to have anything to do with my name likeness, events, tributes etc. connected in anyway to my situation including any use of my name or circumstance for any reason and I have instructed my lawyers to enforce this. I had nothing to do with him in life for over 7 years and want nothing to do with him in death. (Producer) Solar has my life story and is well informed on my family situation, as well as the real reason for separating from my ex-DJ.”

Guru also wrote: “I write this with tears in my eyes, not of sorrow but of joy for what a wonderful life I have enjoyed and how many great people I have had the pleasure of meeting.”