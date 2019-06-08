Getty Image

Prior to the NBA Finals, we explored some of the most burning questions heading into this series between the Raptors and Warriors, and the issue of which side has the best/worst celebrity superfans quickly came to the forefront. There are plenty of great candidates on both sides, but one man in particular, to nobody’s surprise, has loomed larger than the rest.

Drake was like a loose firehouse through the first two games of the series in Toronto, stalking the sidelines and trolling everyone who fell within his orbit. But the radio-ska pioneers of Smash Mouth quickly put Drake on notice that that sort of thing ain’t gonna fly at Oracle Arena.

The media has also done its best to fan the flames a bit, with Sports Illustrated scoring a rare interview with food mogul and celebrity chef Guy Fieri, who was given an opportunity to take a swipe at Drake but ultimately thought better of it.