Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are about to enter a potentially gigantic offseason. Kevin Durant is an unrestricted free agent, and questions exist about whether the All-NBA forward will stick around or head elsewhere. In fact, earlier on Friday, it was reported that there are a whole lot of people who think he’s all but certain to end up on the New York Knicks.

Will he? Who knows! A lot has to happen between now and July 1. One thing that may happen is that time is celebrity chef and noted Golden State fan Guy Fieri doing whatever he has to do to keep KD around.

Fieri spoke to Jay Willis of GQ about his Warriors fandom. There are a bunch of fun moments in the interview, because Guy Fieri rules, but the best one was Fieri explaining his willingness to do anything if it means Durant sticks around in free agency.

“Call me, KD,” Fieri told GQ. “Tell me what you need. If there is a such thing as an inspiration dinner that I need to cook to bring all the dignitaries together—all the players, his team, his mom, you name it—well, consider that meal cooked. I think anybody in the Bay Area would give whatever they can give to keep him. And he’s such a nice guy. It’s more than just a player—it’s the character, the energy, the person he is. He’s phenomenal.”

Here’s the thing: This always could be lip service, but Fieri is as big of a Warriors fan as you will find, and I am 100 percent convinced that he would be willing to put together a gigantic meal if he felt that would convince Durant to remain in the Bay Area. Kevin, buddy, if you’re reading this, I implore you to take up this offer. And Guy, if you’re reading this and Durant doesn’t take you up on your offer (or even if he does, for that matter), we here at Dime would formally like to invite you to a sit down dinner to talk basketball.