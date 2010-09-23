H.S. Hoop Diary: Austin Rivers cuts Florida, keeps Duke, Kansas, UNC

Winter Park (Fla.) senior guard Austin Rivers is the best high school player in the country. After de-committing from Florida in April, Rivers allowed Duke, North Carolina and Kansas to give chase, making his one of the most captivating recruiting stories in the country.

The younger son of Boston Celtics coach Doc Rivers, Austin has agreed to give HSH and Dime exclusive access by chronicling his thoughts in a regular diary. In this entry he talks about one major development and in-home visits with his new top three. Here are some excerpts:

*** *** ***

… First, UNC came in. I met Coach (Roy) Williams at the front door. I think he came in some sort of nice Cadillac car. The meeting was really cool! We fed them ribs and fried chicken, potatoes, green beans and lemon cake. My mom can REALLY cook! Hmm … I’m trying to think of who ate the most … To be honest, they all ate their plate. I think they liked it because they ate everything. Coach Williams really laid out where he saw me fitting into his system and they did their presentation. I got to see DVDs and they said that they could see me coming in and running the show. Obviously, I’m gonna have to work for it, but they said that I’m a player that can come in and make a big impact right away. I liked it. Coach Williams is a really cool guy. When they left they just said that they’d see me in a few weeks on my visit and that was it.

Kansas came next. This was my first time meeting Coach (Danny) Manning and Coach (Bill) Self.

We switched it up for dinner. My mom made lasagna. That’s my favorite and everybody really liked it. Their presentation was similar to UNC’s. Honestly, it was really chill and relaxed. We talked about the NBA and the lockout and who is the best player they’ve ever seen and all of that stuff. Then at the end of the conversation, Coach Self talked about how he saw me fitting into his system. It was similar to UNC. He said that he sees me as an immediate impact player. It was a really good visit! I really enjoyed getting a chance to meet them. …

… The other thing I wanted to mention was that, obviously, I recently dropped Florida off of my list. That was hard to do. I have so much respect for Coach (Billy) Donovan and that whole staff. They were the first school that I fell in love with, and the only school that I committed to. I just felt like it wasn’t right for me, but they have a great program over there. And a lot of players will succeed there. I just felt like for my career it was best that I go elsewhere.

You can read the rest of Austin’s diary, including details of his in-home visit from Duke and Coach K, RIGHT HERE.

-Follow Austin Rivers on Twitter at @AustinRivers25

-Follow High School Hoop on Twitter at @HighSchoolHoop