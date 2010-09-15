Hack-a-Shaq: The Big Geek Squad faces lawsuit

The Notorious B.I.G. of the NBA is learning once again that with mo’ money comes mo’ problems.

In the same year that he’s seen his ex-wife putting his business on blast via reality TV, and got engaged to another former reality-TV star, Shaquille O’Neal is being sued by a former employee.

Shawn Darling of Dade County, Fla., is accusing Shaq of computer hacking and destruction of evidence. Darling worked for Shaq between 2007 and 2009, and during that time claims Shaq had him delete info from computers that had to do with legal issues. The lawsuit also alleges Shaq conspired with some law-enforcement buddies to plant child porn on Darling’s personal computer, as well as that Shaq tried to hack into Darling’s voicemail, and that The Diesel tossed a computer into a lake to destroy evidence.

If this doesn’t just get thrown out, it sounds like an out-of-court settlement in the making…