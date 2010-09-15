Hack-a-Shaq: The Big Geek Squad faces lawsuit

The Notorious B.I.G. of the NBA is learning once again that with mo’ money comes mo’ problems.
In the same year that he’s seen his ex-wife putting his business on blast via reality TV, and got engaged to another former reality-TV star, Shaquille O’Neal is being sued by a former employee.
Shawn Darling of Dade County, Fla., is accusing Shaq of computer hacking and destruction of evidence. Darling worked for Shaq between 2007 and 2009, and during that time claims Shaq had him delete info from computers that had to do with legal issues. The lawsuit also alleges Shaq conspired with some law-enforcement buddies to plant child porn on Darling’s personal computer, as well as that Shaq tried to hack into Darling’s voicemail, and that The Diesel tossed a computer into a lake to destroy evidence.
If this doesn’t just get thrown out, it sounds like an out-of-court settlement in the making…
Kinda hard to believe but you never know
it might be true. we all know Shaq is capable.
but unless darling has some video evidence, how can he convince/prove to anyone that Shaq hacked his comp? how can he prove Shaq added child porn to his collection and the it wasnt there all along?
if he didnt record Shaq throwing a monitor and hard drive into Biscayne Bay, they how can he prove Shaq did it? he is going to pull eye witnesses out of his ass?
:: Training Days powerful line::
“Jake…It’s NOT what you know, it’s what you can PROVE”
btw…
Do anyone of you buy that Shaq is even smart enough to know how to successfully hack a computer?
i hope that diesel dosent let this whole godfather complex become him going crazy after he retires. like OJ stealing back his memorabilia in vegas
@ Heckler
Yeah i do.. Shaq is pretty damn smart.. pretty damn smarter than BOTH of us i bet..
And dude is a sneaky ass mofo to boot so yeah i completely buy this story.. Dude wouldnt be messin with Shaq anyways if he didnt have nothin.. You know the first thing u hear from Shaq when you say you about to sue him is some intimidatin “ima f#$k you up” type shit..
So if dude is STILL going forward then, YEAH, i believe him lol
I imagine that the amount that this guy can prove directly correlates to the amount that we DON’T know about computers, which is to say “probably a lot”.
@Heckler
I tinker quite a bit with computers and I doubt Shaq knows how to hack a computer. Not that I think he’s incapable but I just don’t think someone in his position would spend x-amount of time teaching himself shit. <– that's how I learned. Of course unless he actually took classes, which would be easy to prove.
I believe Shaq has more important business to deal with than to learn how to hack a fuckin computer. The dude is filthy rich. How would he benefit from hacking computers?? If anything, he would have hired people to do it, not do it himself.
If Shaq was involved in doing the things described, then I’m more apt to believe that he hired folks to do this… Shaq himself? I would think he keeps himself busy enough that learning to hack someone’s computer is better offset by simply hiring someone to do the same and saving the time and aggravation.
@ JAY
I know he knows how to photoshop lol just ask DWade..
first, as far as i know, shaq has high iq. read somewhere about it. so thats for smarts. as far as about hacking computer… well, its not that hard to learn it. shaq is reach, but you must consider that he spent lots of time on airplanes and in hotels in boring towns. plenty of times to read all kind of stuff from internet. if he had real interest in hacking and stuff like that, in his 38 years, he had more than enough time to learn it. especially if that darling dude had poor protection of his computer (no firewall and stuff like that). but i doubt shaq did any of these things to darling, especially conspired with law enforcement people to put porn on darling’s computer.
@ yoda and others who think that Shaq could “hack” Darling’s computer: dude was Shaq’s IT guy, if Shaq could do that on his own, why would he need an IT guy? Furthermore, wouldn’t the guy he hired to do some of his computer work know more than Shaq himself? That’d be like Shaq hiring someone to teach him how to be huge.
Shaq should tell the DA that “Kobe has done the same thing and got away with it”
Shaq a.k.a. The Big Nerd
Shaq never ceases to amaze, evrytime you think you seen the worse, he’s at it again……
Hacking a computer can consist of many things. Stealing someone’s password is the most common one. So to hack this guys computer you don’t really need any skills, just figure out his password by snooping around. They also have special keystroke tracking software which could be used for hacking into someones account. While I do believe Shaq is intelligent, no way I (as a computer technician) believe he knows how to truely hack a computer.
“The Diesel tossed a computer into a lake”
finally shaq working on his range
We all know Shaq likes to burn bridges with former associates, but damn…
Sure, thats how the kiddie porn got on your computer. “Shaq” put it there. Points for creativity though guy.
Speaking of which, props for the headline Austin.
my God, i thought you were going to chip in with some decisive insght at the end there, not leave it with ‘we leave it to you to decide’.
Regardless of what this latest Shaq issue is, it’s another issue involving Shaq. This is starting to become somewhat of a trend for the Big I-Need-Attention. All these snafus’ are adding up, don’t yaw agree? Ironic, I think, in comparison to Mamba’s life at the moment, huh?