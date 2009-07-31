Hakim Warrick Signs With Milwaukee Bucks

It is being reported that free agent Hakim Warrick has signed a 1-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Warrick, a 6-9 forward with tons of athleticism and potential has put together a decent, but relatively disappointing NBA career so far. He averaged 11 points and five boards for the Grizzlies last season, playing in all 82 games. Warrick was reportedly talking with the Cavs, Bobcats and hometown Sixers before settling on the Bucks.