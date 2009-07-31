Hakim Warrick Signs With Milwaukee Bucks

It is being reported that free agent Hakim Warrick has signed a 1-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Warrick, a 6-9 forward with tons of athleticism and potential has put together a decent, but relatively disappointing NBA career so far. He averaged 11 points and five boards for the Grizzlies last season, playing in all 82 games. Warrick was reportedly talking with the Cavs, Bobcats and hometown Sixers before settling on the Bucks.
The Bucks are so woefully thin at forward he should get at least 35 minutes a game and put up decent numbers. Being a FA next year, that was probably his deciding factor.
I bet my blogging rights and league pass that Brandon Jennings makes Hakim look like a starter in this league. The Bucks will make the playoffs if Michael Redd is healthy. Joe Alexander will be on SportsCenter alot and soo will Young Money Baby!. I can’t wait for the Rookie Sophmore game. The Rookies are gonna win this year because of Flynn/Jennings. Watch and see.
I think he is a good player with upside. He has not been in a good situation or a good system that would display what he brings to the table. Better players and coaches can only help him. Scott skiles is a decent coach that will push him if he wants to touch the hardwood.
good signing. replaces charlie villinueva’s role as a the tweener 3/4… also guarantees joe alexander doesnt start and thats good, he isnt ready. Milwaukee looks like its going to do alot of running and maybe gunning.
very good move. I forgot he was a free agent. He should do better with the bucks.
Every year the Bucks make the necessary moves to guarantee themselves mediocrity.
Bucks should have a fun team to watch this year. If Redd is healthy and Bogut stays healthy. Meeks coming off the bench for buckets. Jennings blazing around the court setting guys up. Joe Alexander possibly gaining some passion and confidence at this level, and now Warrick running and being in transition with a really good PG is interesting. They have some defenders and vet guards. Skiles is also a good coach that does well with little weapons.
They will be the most fun Lowest expectation team in the L, with the Thunder pretty much right behind them.
@Steve A
not this year
The bucks do have some talent. Little more than they’ve had in the past. But they aren’t going to be competing for anything anytime soon. They do the same thing every year. They have some skill, but its 7/8th seed at best. Maybe Jennings can change some things, we’ll see. I don’t mind the Bucks personally but lets not act like Hakim Warrick is anything important. The days of Allen and Cassell seem like a long time ago…
You also forgot about Amir running dhem lanes catching lobs from Young Money. You saw summer league, them two was already on it. Being from Cuse, mad love to tha dude Hakim. Hopefully he does work this year, and gets his money next year when everybody has their wallets open.
I guess this means Ramon to NYC. And AI staying jobless.
I wonder what the money was for Warrick… The Cavs were offering the bi-annual $1.9 mill and it would have given him the chance to play with Bron and on national tv for the first time with cuse…
@ 6 : You are absolutely right. Since George Karl dismantled our awesome threesome of Big Dog Glen Rob, Sam Cassell, and Ray “Jesus Shuttleworth” Allen with a motivated Tim Thomas coming off the bench, the Bucks have been at or below average every year. As a Milwaukee native who no longer lives in Wisconsin, I subconsciously root for their ascent back to the top but that may never occur. I’d be content with a strong fight for an eight seed position.
Overall, the Bucks had a good draft this year. I’m looking forward to seeing what Skiles can do with this talent.
Chill the rooks are not beating the sophs the sophmores are to powerful they have drose mayo gordan lopez and all the rooks got are griffin and jennings
this ain’t news.Hakeem’s been 4 years deep and can only get a 1 year deal,for under little under 2 mill.that alone speaks volumes on his production.why get him ?
cassell and rayray made this franchise watchable.
like someone stated,they stay mediocre
those kings uniforms in the picture are horriable….
He should have signed with Denver. They haven’t made any off season moves so far but it would have been great to see him reunited with Melo. Especially how thin there 4 spot is behind Kenyon.
Q. How do you say “Joe Alexander is a bust” ?
A. By signing a guy to start in his position (Warrick).
Good shit Skinny.
I smell highlights…
PG – Brandon Jennings
SG – Micheal Redd
SF – Joe Alexander
PF – Hakim Warrick
C – Andrew Bogut
Bucks season success all realies on Joe Alexander not being a bust.