Hakim Warrick Will Be The Best Offseason Pickup This Year

Now that most NBA teams have played around five games in the preseason, you can start to see how guys are looking for the upcoming year. And of all the guys that switched teams this summer, it appears Hakim Warrick could end up being the best offseason pickup this year.

I know what you’re thinking. What about Hedo Turkoglu, Ron Artest or Ben Gordon? Sure those guys signed big contracts this summer and will be integral members of their respective teams, but none of them have a chance as much as Warrick does to become a star this season. And for only $3 million this season, the risk/reward factor is well in his favor.

With career averages of 10.2 points and 4.3 rebounds, Warrick had a productive four years in Memphis; but this season with more than enough opportunity in Milwaukee, it appears Warrick is primed to takeover. With Charlie Villanueva in Detroit and the Bucks trying to decide whether or not to renew the first option year for Joe Alexander, they’re going to have no choice but to play him.

And given the opportunity, he has produced. This preseason, Warrick has averaged 17.2 points (on 59% shooting) along with 6.8 rebounds per game, standing head and shoulders above the rest of his teammates on the court. While the Bucks aren’t going to win a lot of games this season, Warrick is going to be a large part of their future success.

