Hang Out With Shaq And Big Ben Tomorrow Night

Maybe it’s just a lack of good summer programming and the end of NBA League Pass until the start of next season, but I’m extremely excited for Shaq‘s new show. And if you happen to be in Ambridge, Pennsylvania tomorrow night, you can catch a glimpse of Shaq battling it out on the football field with Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for free.

The segment will film at Ambridge High School’s Moe Rubenstein Stadium at 7:00 PM and is open to the public free of charge. Be sure to let us know if you end up going.