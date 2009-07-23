Hang Out With Shaq And Big Ben Tomorrow Night

Maybe it’s just a lack of good summer programming and the end of NBA League Pass until the start of next season, but I’m extremely excited for Shaq‘s new show. And if you happen to be in Ambridge, Pennsylvania tomorrow night, you can catch a glimpse of Shaq battling it out on the football field with Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for free.
The segment will film at Ambridge High School’s Moe Rubenstein Stadium at 7:00 PM and is open to the public free of charge. Be sure to let us know if you end up going.
Damn Ben. Don’t you have some legal issues to work out?
Shaq better watch out. Rumor has it that Big Ben’s d*ck is known for ending up in places it shouldn’t be.
i thought it was ben wallace..
yeah, i automatically thought Ben Wallace too.. how does Ben Roethlisberger get the name too? loser…
I was thinking about checking this out. I am about 20 minutes away from Ambridge. I will drop some details on it if I make it out.
LMAO!! yea, at first i thought it was Ben Wallace. lol
In the famous words of Kobe, maybe Ben should pay off the ladies like Shaq does!